Skoda to showcase a Hyundai Creta rival SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020!

The VW Group has been pushing forward its India 2.0 gameplan and today’s headline comes in as an affirmation that the company has taken the first progressive steps in the right direction. 'Skoda is all set to debut its new Hyundai Creta rival SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020' and the news comes in straight from an announcement made by the Volkswagen Group at the inauguration event today for the brand’s new technology centre at Chakan, Pune.

The brand inaugurated the new technology centre as a part of Volkswagen group’s India 2.0 project. To make the plan a success, a team of over 250 engineers is deeply involved in making, researching and developing new India specific cars which are expected to hit the market post 2020. The produced models will a part of both Škoda and Volkswagen brands. Also, the group aims to achieve around 95 percent localization and have invested around Rs 2,000 crore sum for this project which will churn out India specific products.

In the later stages, the new Creta rival from Skoda will also have a sibling in the form of a VW car. This SUV will be developed on Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 IN platform. And as per the information, the company hopes to introduce four new cars under this same umbrella. Throwing some more light on this project, the new India-spec SUV will only make its Auto Expo debut as a concept, while its European version (production spec) can be seen earlier at Geneva Motor Show which will take place in March this year.

It will derive power from one of the engines including a .5-litre, direct-injection petrol engine churning out near about 130hp of maximum power. While the current 1.5-litre TDI diesel motor may not make it into this SUV as this engine will be phased out with the implementation of the new emission norms.

Stay tuned for more information.