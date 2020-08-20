Skoda SuperCare package: Extended warranty of up to 6 years for existing customers as well

Skoda Auto India has revamped and re-christened its Service Maintenance Package as the Skoda SuperCare which offers cost benefits for a timeframe of up to four years.

Skoda Auto India today announced an upgraded version of its Service Maintenance Package called Skoda SuperCare under which offers cost benefits through preventive maintenance as well as wear and tear repair work for a timeframe of up to four years. Skoda SuperCare safeguards customers from spare part price and labour charge inflation and provides two-year or unlimited kilometres warranty on parts. The package is redeemable at all authorised Skoda Auto dealership facilities across the nation, offering multiple payment options along with cashless services and transferability to a subsequent owner at the time of vehicle resale.

New Skoda Auto customers can get the ‘SuperCare’ for their car for four years or 60,000 km, among Standard, Enhanced, and Comprehensive options, within a timeframe of a year from the date of purchase of the vehicle (or the first service, whichever is earlier). Prices for the package start at Rs 29,999. Existing customers can buy the SuperCare package for two years or 30,000 km at a starting price of Rs 15,777.

While the ‘Standard Package’ entails engine oil, oil filter, drain plug, washer, air/pollen/fuel filter, spark plug, brake fluid, V belt, Haldex coupling oil, ATF, etc. as per the manufacturer maintenance schedule, the ‘Enhanced Package’ encompasses services under the ‘Standard Package’ and front windshield wipers, front and rear brake pads and disc, etc.

Also read: Exclusive: New-gen Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq petrol launch timeline confirmed: All-new Rapid launch in 2021

The ‘Comprehensive Package’ entails battery, flywheel, and clutch assembly i.e. the clutch plate, pressure plate and release bearing, over and above the services under the ‘Enhanced Package’.

In line with Skoda’s customer-centric approach, the new extended warranty programme now takes the peace of mind philosophy to the next level. Customers can now avail of the attractive offer of fifth and sixth-year warranty – coupled with convenient and ‘value for money’ two-year and four-year Skoda SuperCare service and maintenance packages, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.