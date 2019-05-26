Skoda Superb Scout estate breaks cover: What’s new?

Skoda's flagship model, the Superb was recently introduced in its 2020 iteration. The Czech car manufacturer has also launched its all-electric sub-brand, the iV. Under this, the company also unveiled the plug-in hybrid version of the Superb along with its first all-electric car, the Citigo-e iV. Now, for the European markets, Skoda has unveiled the cross estate version of the Superb. To be called as the Superb Scout, it comes with rugged exterior elements in the form of plastic claddings and faux skid-plates.

The Skoda Superb Scout will be available in an all-wheel-drive avatar only. It comes with 18-inch Braga alloy wheels along with an additional 15 mm of ground clearance. Furthermore, the interiors of this cross estate, though similar to the Superb sedan, comes with a unique Tangerine orange colour scheme. Also, the seats get a unique fabric with the Scout logo on them along with contrasting stitching. The dashboard comes with wood-effect decorative strips. Other unique elements on this vehicle include roof-rails which along with the window panes are chrome plated. In addition to this, the wing mirrors have been encased in an aluminium housing. The front and the rear bumpers of the Scout are also different in comparison to the standard Superb.

Skoda Superb Scout Estate Interiors

The Skoda Superb Scout is going to be powered by a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. In addition to this, there will be a 2.0-litre TSI petrol unit on offer as well. The former is capable of churning out 188 bhp of power along with 400 Nm of peak torque. While the later is good for 270 bhp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines send power to all the four wheels with the help of a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The Skoda Superb Scout comes with vehicle stop/start technology along with brake energy regeneration. In India, cars such as the Superb Scout, which are classified as estates do not have a market and hence, do not expect the same to reach our shores anytime soon.