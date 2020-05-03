Skoda Superb recalled in India for this fault: More than 2,000 cars affected

The affected Skoda Superb units were manufactured between 2013-15 and the repair work will hardly take 30 minutes.

By:Updated: May 3, 2020 12:46:13 PM

Skoda India is readying to launch its new products in our market. These cars include the Karoq SUV, Rapid, and the Superb. Skoda India might launch these vehicles on May 6. This aside, the company is recalling the older generation of its flagship Superb sedan in India. The Skoda Superb units were manufactured between 2013-2015. These account to 2,346 units in all. Skoda says that ” A failure of the front turn signal may not always be detected in certain circumstances due to insufficient sensitivity of the function monitoring.”

We checked with a Skoda service centre and they said that depending on the relaxation of lockdown rules, the repair work will be carried out. It will take barely 30 minutes to fix the module. This will be done free of cost. Even if its a second owner, Skoda will still replace the erring part for free.

The updated Skoda Superb that is coming to India will have new Matrix LED headlights, different alloy wheels and a redesigned tail section. The cabin too will have more features and these include a wireless charger, digital instrument cluster and updated upholstery. An all-new, 2.0-litre, 190hp turbocharged petrol engine will be on offer. This will be paired to a manual as well as automatic transmissions. Skoda might not have a base version of the Superb anymore in India. Skoda might also increase the warranty and also provide additional incentives for service packages. Service has been a bugbear of the Skoda and Volkswagen cars. Both the companies, of late, have been trying hard to convince the customers and bring out more value-for-money service packages.

Skoda India, at present, is taking online bookings of the new Superb for Rs 50,000. Deliveries are likely to be done in late July, depending on the production plan.

