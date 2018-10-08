Skoda Superb, Octavia & Kodiaq to get Virtual Cockpit as optional accessory

Skoda has introduced a new virtual cockpit for its Octavia, Superb, Kodiaq and Karoq models. Instead of analogue dials and gauges, Skoda owners can now opt for a fully programmable instrument panel with high-definition electronic display. Skoda Virtual Cockpit was so far only limited to its luxury models, but now the Czech car manufacturer is extending the digital system for all its cars. Initially, the Virtual Cockpit will be introduced for Octavia, Superb, and Karoq, followed by the Kodiaq later this year.

Skoda Virtual Cockpit will be available as an option on select variants of Octavia, Superb, Karoq and Kodiaq models. The digital cockpit has a TFT display which Skoda says has been designed for 3D impression graphics. It gets a quadcore Nvidia Tegra 30 for a graphics processor.

The display can be customised as per the drivers' taste and journey requirements. Skoda Virtual Cockpit comes with five different basic layouts, which can be individually programmed and personalised.

The classic layout presents both the tachometer, the speedometer, and a display of the current entertainment programme or navigation map, which also has a zoom function. The extended layout has a main display covering the entire width of the panel – for example with the current entertainment program or navigation map.

The modern layout has a large display in the centre, which can display the navigation map, among other things. The sports layout shows a single, centralised, large dial containing the speedometer and rev counter, with space for additional customisable information to be placed at either side of the dial.

Skoda Virtual Cockpit is available to order as an option in the UK now and can be specified on some Octavia and Superb models. There is so far no information on whether and when the system will be introduced to the said models in India.