Skoda Superb, Kodiaq on massive discount of up to Rs 2.3 lakh!

Skoda Auto India is offering their flagship models, the Superb executive sedan and the Kodiaq SUV with heavy discounts as festive season offers that will be available only till September 30, 2019. The manufacturer is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.3 lakh for these models, however, the rest of the range is not offered with any cash benefits.

The Skoda superb sedan which is offered in two trim options with the L&K trim being the higher of the two. The L&K model is priced at Rs 30.99 lakh. However, the standard model of the Superb is being offered with a heavy discount. The 1.8-litre petrol automatic which as standard is officially priced at Rs 27.79 lakh, while the 2.0-litre diesel automatic version is priced at Rs 30.29 lakh. Skoda is offering a festive season cash benefit of Rs 1.8 lakh rupees on the automatic versions of the standard Superb variants only. That brings the price of the petrol AT to Rs 25.99 lakh and Rs 28.49 lakh for the diesel AT. The petrol manual version and the L&K variant do not benefit from this offer.

As for the Kodiaq SUV, Skoda has slashed the price for the month of September for the standard variant of the model by Rs 2.37 lakh. That brings the price of the Kodiaq which is officially offered at Rs 35.36 lakh down to Rs 32.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Kodiaq L&K is currently not offered with this offer. The Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbo diesel engine mated to the 7-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. The engine produces 150hp and 340Nm of torque which it sends to the all-wheel-drive system.

The line up of Skoda models in India also includes the Rapid, Rapid Monte Carlo, Octavia, and the Superb Sportline. Skoda is not offering any benefits officially for the festive period on these models.