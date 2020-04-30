Skoda Superb facelift bookings start online: Expected price, launch, specs, features

The Skoda Superb facelift has a 2.0-litre petrol engine and Matrix LED headlights while its competitor will be the Toyota Camry hybrid.

By:Updated: April 30, 2020 11:13:10 AM

Skoda India is likely to announce its all-digital booking initiative soon. The Skoda Superb facelift was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and there were plans to launch it within the first half of 2020. However, as you are aware, the coronavirus pandemic pushed forward the dates. Now, the company has commenced online booking for the new or rather facelifted Superb. The booking amount is Rs 50,000. Delivery of the facelifted Skoda Superb will happen perhaps in June. This is subject to the fact that the lockdown lifts on May 3 and the factories re-open.

Also Read Skoda to digitally launch three models in India

 

A few days ago, we had carried news on how Skoda Auto might launch its other vehicles like the Karoq, Rapid TSI and Superb facelift. If this rings out true, then we could be in for a triple treat. Coming back to the facelifted Superb, the car is expected to be more luxurious and upmarket than before. The Skoda Superb facelift will be launched with a petrol engine – 2.0-litre turbocharged making 190PS/320Nm. There will be a DSG transmission aligned to this motor. A diesel engine has been given the skip taking into heed the group’s decision to soldier on with mild-hybrids and petrol motors.

As for the other details, the new Skoda Superb has an all-LED Matrix headlight system, the first time a car from the Czech brand is wearing one here. The grille and bumpers too are new. Inside, one gets a wireless charging, new upholstery, digital instrument cluster and more changes. The Skoda Superb will be a new offering in this segment in sometime as the last time it was revamped was when the Camry was launched in 2019. This being said, the Camry is the only competitor to the Superb now. However, the Superb might also rub shoulders with the elite class like the upcoming A-Class limousine. Expect a price hike by Rs 1 lakh over the existing Superb petrol model. The BS4 version used to start at Rs 25.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Pirelli F1 tyre chief Mario Isola doubles up as a paramedic and ambulance driver to fight COVID-19

Pirelli F1 tyre chief Mario Isola doubles up as a paramedic and ambulance driver to fight COVID-19

Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer's images sets Instagram on fire!

Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer's images sets Instagram on fire!

Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval