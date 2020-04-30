Skoda Superb facelift bookings start online: Expected price, launch, specs, features

The Skoda Superb facelift has a 2.0-litre petrol engine and Matrix LED headlights while its competitor will be the Toyota Camry hybrid.

Skoda India is likely to announce its all-digital booking initiative soon. The Skoda Superb facelift was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and there were plans to launch it within the first half of 2020. However, as you are aware, the coronavirus pandemic pushed forward the dates. Now, the company has commenced online booking for the new or rather facelifted Superb. The booking amount is Rs 50,000. Delivery of the facelifted Skoda Superb will happen perhaps in June. This is subject to the fact that the lockdown lifts on May 3 and the factories re-open.

A few days ago, we had carried news on how Skoda Auto might launch its other vehicles like the Karoq, Rapid TSI and Superb facelift. If this rings out true, then we could be in for a triple treat. Coming back to the facelifted Superb, the car is expected to be more luxurious and upmarket than before. The Skoda Superb facelift will be launched with a petrol engine – 2.0-litre turbocharged making 190PS/320Nm. There will be a DSG transmission aligned to this motor. A diesel engine has been given the skip taking into heed the group’s decision to soldier on with mild-hybrids and petrol motors.

As for the other details, the new Skoda Superb has an all-LED Matrix headlight system, the first time a car from the Czech brand is wearing one here. The grille and bumpers too are new. Inside, one gets a wireless charging, new upholstery, digital instrument cluster and more changes. The Skoda Superb will be a new offering in this segment in sometime as the last time it was revamped was when the Camry was launched in 2019. This being said, the Camry is the only competitor to the Superb now. However, the Superb might also rub shoulders with the elite class like the upcoming A-Class limousine. Expect a price hike by Rs 1 lakh over the existing Superb petrol model. The BS4 version used to start at Rs 25.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

