Skoda Superb Corporate Edition launched in India: Price cut by Rs 2 lakh

Skoda India has introduced the corporate edition of the Superb at a price smaller by over Rs 2 lakh compared to its base variant. The bookings of the Skoda Superb Corporate Edition have been started and the company has said that deliveries will begin as soon as September. Considering the huge price cut, it is plausible to assume Skoda Superb Corporate Edition may have a smaller feature list than its Style TSI MT variant. However, the corporate edition is expected to be a mere a price cut and it might as well have the same feature list as Style trim.

The message announcing the launch of the Skoda Superb Corporate Edition states that the new version is exclusively meant for existing Skoda customers looking for an upgrade. The Superb had so far been available in five variants - Style TSI MT, Style TSI AT, Style TDI AT, L&K TSI AT and L&K TDI AT. The Corporate Edition will be the new entry-level Superb, but exclusive to existing customers.

Skoda Superb Corporate Edition gets all the features from the Style TSI MT trim, that include xenon headlamps, beige leather upholstery, electric driver seat, power mirrors, touchscreen display and steering mounted audio controls along and cruise control. It also gets a panoramic sunroof.

The new edition of the Superb is powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 177 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. It comes with ABS, EBD and ESP amongst other safety features like ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear-view camera with parking sensors and airbags.

Priced at Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Skoda Superb Corporate Edition is cheaper by around Rs 2 lakh. The base Style trim is priced at Rs 25.58 lakh and the top variant of the Superb is priced at Rs 32.98 lakh.