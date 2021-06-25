Skoda presents Strategy 2030: To roll out three all-electric models

Under the new strategy, Skoda Auto has set environmental targets of bringing about a 50 percent reduction in fleet emissions by 2030 compared to 2020.

By:Updated: Jun 25, 2021 4:49 PM

Revealing its strategy for this decade, Skoda Auto recently made a series of announcements, including its plans on electrification of vehicles. Skoda aims to become one of the five best-selling car manufacturers in Europe and increase sales of electric cars in the continent, for which it will roll out three new electric vehicles by 50-70%. Furthermore, the company also aims to accelerate sales in new markets like India, Russia and North Africa to become the leading European brand.

Under the new strategy, the Czech car manufacturer has set environmental targets of bringing about a 50 percent reduction in fleet emissions by 2030 compared to 2020.

In collaboration with political and business partners, as well as the Volkswagen Group, Skoda Auto is also striving to develop its domestic market, the Czech Republic, into an electromobility hub in order to safeguard jobs and create new employment opportunities.

Three top priorities – ‘Expand’, ‘Explore’ and ‘Engage’: The goal of the ‘Expand’ priority is to develop Skoda into one of the five best-selling car brands in Europe. This will be achieved by further strengthening the brand’s position in the entry-level segments. The product portfolio will be expanded to include at least three more all-electric models by 2030, which will be positioned below the Enyaq iV, both in terms of price and size. The manufacturer is aiming for a share of fully electric models of 50-70% in Europe, depending on market developments.

The ‘Explore’ priority includes establishing Skoda as the leading European car manufacturer in the growth markets of India, Russia and North Africa by 2030. This will result in a global sales potential of 1.5 million units per year. The company is responsible for these regions within the Volkswagen Group. Production of the Kushaq – the first Skoda model to be launched on the Indian market under the INDIA 2.0 project – started just recently. In the medium term, there are also plans to offer the Kushaq in other emerging markets.

‘Simply Clever 2.0’: The third priority, ‘Engage’, comprises specific goals for the areas of digital customer experience, sustainability, diversity, and education and training. The manufacturer states that every customer should be able to operate a Skoda or a Skoda service intuitively from the outset. One of the first projects is the PowerPass, which makes charging an electric Skoda model convenient. It will be available in over 30 markets and can be used at more than 210,000 charging points in Europe.

