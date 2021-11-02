Skoda Slavia’s official design sketches revealed: Global debut on November 18

Skoda India has revealed the official design sketches of the upcoming Skoda Slavia. This new Czech mid-size sedan will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

By:November 2, 2021 2:14 PM
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Auto India Private Limited has officially revealed the design sketches of the upcoming Skoda Slavia. The new Skoda Slavia will be the second car from this Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project, the first one being the Skoda Kushaq. It will replace the Skoda Rapid in the company’s India line-up. Also, the new Skoda Slavia will make its global debut in India on November 18, 2021. 

The official design sketches of the Skoda Slavia reveal its front and rear exterior highlights. The Slavia will take its design inspiration from its elder sibling, Skoda Octavia. At the front, it will get Skoda’s signature butterfly grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs. It will look sporty, all thanks to evident sharp cuts and creases on the body. The Slavia gets a coupe-style silhouette and this notchback saloon’s roofline tapers gently towards the rear. 

The teaser image also reveals the rear-end design of the Slavia. At the rear, it gets a sharp LED taillamp and Skoda’s wordmark in block letters. As per the official design sketches, this mid-size sedan will get ten-spoke alloy wheels and they do look good in images. The Skoda Slavia will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kushaq. It will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform and the company is claiming to achieve a localisation level of up to 95 per cent.

Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review: 

The Skoda Slavia will be offered with two BS6 compliant engines, the same as the Kushaq. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 115 PS and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI that churns out 150 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The Skoda Slavia will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

