Skoda Slavia’s 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

The Skoda Slavia is ready to drop the veils on November 18 to rekindle mid-size sedan space in the Indian market. Well, here’s how the Slavia will make itself stand out from the rest.

Unlike other carmakers, Skoda has taken a different approach towards the Indian market. The Czech brand is planning to re-ignite the C-segment sedan space in the country. The brand will do so with the introduction of its new mid-size saloon – Skoda Slavia. The sedan is slated to go on sale by sometime in 2022. Most likely by the first quarter itself. The Slavia will shed its veils on November 18, but a lot is already known about the upcoming sedan. Hence, here are a few standout mentions of the Skoda Slavia, which will set it apart from its competitors – Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and likes.

Longest wheelbase among rivals



Sedans are adored for the legroom they offer, which comes courtesy of tight packaging and long wheelbase. The Slavia will have an upper edge in this regard, as it will have the longest wheelbase in its class, measuring at 2,651 mm.

Widest car in segment

Another aspect of the Slavia that will aid its cabin with superior interior space is its width of 1,752 mm, which helps it stand out as the widest car in the segment. The Slavia might not be the longest car in its class as the title is held by the Honda City. However, the Slavia is only 7 mm shorter than the City, with a length of 4,541 mm.

Most-powerful motor

The Slavia will go on sale with two engine options – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. The latter will make it the most powerful offering in its segment. The 1.5L TSI motor will dish out a peak power output of 150 PS and max torque of 250 Nm. The engine will come with two gearbox options – 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. Also, it will feature Active Cylinder Technology, which deactivates two cylinders when not required.

Virtual cockpit

Another highlight of the upcoming Czech sedan will be its all-digital Virtual Cockpit for the instrument console. It will be a configurable display with multiple modes to offer an upmarket experience to the users.

Largest-in-segment infotainment unit

Big infotainment screens are the newest trend in the automotive industry. Carmakers are offering multiple touchscreen displays as well. In Slavia, buyers will be able to experience the largest-in-segment touchscreen display of 10.1 inches for the infotainment unit. It is assumed to come with multiple connectivity suites – Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Skoda Connect. It is likely to come with satellite navigation too.

