Skoda Slavia’s 5 exciting things: Setting it apart from rivals

Here is a list of five exciting things about the upcoming mid-size sedan from the Czech carmaker - Skoda Slavia, which is slated to launch in the Indian market by early next year.

By:October 28, 2021 3:30 PM
Skoda Slavia 2

 

The Skoda Slavia is the upcoming mid-size sedan from the Czech carmaker, which is set to shed veils by later this month. The launch, however, is slated for earlier next month. Once launched, the Skoda Slavia will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Well, the mid-size sedan has a set of competent rivals to compete with. But what all does it come with to set itself apart from the competition? Relax, here’s a list that reveals the 5 exciting things of the Skoda Slavia which will make it stand out from the crowd.

Longest wheelbase

The Skoda Slavia uses the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq. Resultantly, it has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which is longer than all of its rivals. Hence, it won’t be wrong to assume that the Slavia will be rich on the interior space as well.

Skoda Slavia

Large dimensions

The Slavia will be the second-longest car in its segment with a length of 4,541 mm, falling short of 12 mm to the Honda City. Well, the width and height will be highest-in-segment, measuring at 1,752 mm and 1,487 mm, respectively.

Most-powerful engine

Powertrain options on the forthcoming Skoda Slavia will include two engine options – 1.0L TSI petrol and 1.5L TSI petrol. The latter boast a peak power output of 150 PS and max torque of 250 Nm. It will be the highest in the segment.

Skoda Slavia 3

Loaded with tech

The Slavia will come loaded with a long list of features, which will also include the ACT (Active Cylinder Technology) to offer better fuel economy. The system deactivates two cylinders of the engine when not required. Similarly, other features from the Kushaq are likely to be carried over to the Slavia.

Skoda Octavia-inspired styling

For the looks, Slavia will draw heavy inspiration from the Octavia. On the front, it will feature slender-looking upswept headlamps with the signature Skoda grille. Around the sides, the sloping roofline will accentuate the overall silhouette of the saloon. The rear fascia will feature wraparound tail lamps with sharp lines for the boot lid.

