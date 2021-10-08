Skoda Slavia: What to expect from the upcoming baby Octavia

The next Skoda that is confirmed to be launched in India will be a four-door sedan. We now know that it will be called the Slavia and it will be a localised product.

Skoda Auto India has confirmed that the name of its next India-specific model. The Skoda Slavia will be arriving later this year in the Indian market and it will be built on the same MQB-A0 IN platform as the Kushaq. Skoda had confirmed that as a part of the VW Group’s India 2.0 Strategy, Skoda and Volkswagen will design and develop models specifically for the Indian market. This gave birth to the MQB-A0 IN platform that will underpin these localised models.

Skoda and VW initiated the plan with the launch of the Kushaq and the Taigun SUVs this year. Additionally, both automakers are also confirmed to be working on another model using the same MQB A0-IN underpinnings. While all of this is great, what can we expect from the Skoda Slavia?

Slavia — A Rapid Successor?

The Skoda Rapid has been around for over a decade without a generation change. However, the Slavia will not entirely be a direct replacement to the Rapid. Instead, Skoda seems to be looking to slot this four-door sedan in between the Rapid and the Octavia.

Skoda says that it will be a mid-size sedan in the A0 segment that will compliment the Octavia and Superb. Reports suggest that the Slavia could be a premium sedan with the longest wheelbase in its segment.

What will power the Skoda Slavia?

Based on what we know so far, the Slavia will be based on the same platform as the Kushaq. Meaning that it could offer the same line of engines as well. The VW Group’s TSI range with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol capable of 110hp could be offered at an affordable price point. While the 147hp, 1.5-litre turbo petrol with the manual or DSG option would be reserved for the top-of-the-line trims.

What Kind of tech will the Skoda Slavia Offer?

The Slavia being built on the modern platform, it is expected to feature all the latest tech that Skoda introduced with the Kushaq SUV, maybe even more. The Slavia would most likely include the Skoda ‘Play’ touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It could also include the “My Skoda” connected vehicle technology, an all-digital instrument cluster for the driver, wireless charging, and more.

Who is the Skoda Slavia for?

Like we established, the Slavia will not exactly be a replacement for the Rapid. We expect Skoda to introduce the Slavia in the same range as the Kushaq SUV. At this time, we expect it to be priced anywhere between Rs 12-20 lakh (ex-showroom). In that range, the Slavia would rival the fifth-generation Honda City and the Hyundai Verna. Furthermore, the Slavia would also compete against its sibling once Volkswagen also introduces its four-door sedan model based on the same platform. While the VW model is expected sometime in 2022, Skoda will introduce the Slavia and launch the model later this year.

