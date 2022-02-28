Skoda Slavia vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Let’s find out how does it stack up against its arch-rivals here.

Skoda Auto India has today finally launched its all-new premium mid-size sedan, Skoda Slavia. The prices of the 1.0-litre TSI variants of the Slavia start at Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom, while the prices of its 1.5-litre TSI variants will be disclosed on March 3, 2022. The new Skoda Slavia rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Let’s find out how this premium mid-size sedan stack up against its arch-rivals.

Skoda Slavia vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz

Engine Specifications (Petrol only)

Specification Slavia City Verna Ciaz Engine 1.0-litre TSI

1.5-litre TSI 1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA

1.0-litre turbo 1.5-litre NA Power 113 hp

148 hp 119 hp 113 hp

118 hp 103 hp Torque 178 Nm

250 Nm 145 Nm 144 Nm

171 Nm 138 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT / AT

6-speed MT / 7-speed DSG 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed MT / CVT

7-speed DCT 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT

The Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

Hyundai Verna also gets two petrol engines. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated motor that develops 113 hp and 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed MT and a CVT. It also gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that puts out 118 hp of power and 171 Nm of peak torque. This engine is coupled with a 7-speed DCT only.

Finally, we have the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Both of them get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. While the City develops 119 hp / 145 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed MT / CVT, the Ciaz churns out 103 hp / 138 Nm and is paired with a 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT. It is worth mentioning that the Verna and City get diesel engines as well.

Dimensions and Capacity

Dimensions Slavia City Verna Ciaz Length 4541 mm 4549 mm 4440 mm 4490 mm Width 1752 mm 1748 mm 1729 mm 1730 mm Height 1487 mm 1489 mm 1475 mm 1485 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2600 mm 2600 mm 2650 mm Boot Space 521 litres 506 litres 480 litres 510 litres Ground Clearance 179 mm 165 mm 165 mm 170 mm

Price in India

Make & Model Slavia (1.0 TSI only) City Verna Ciaz Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.69 lakh – Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 11.23 lakh – Rs 15.18 lakh Rs 9.32 lakh – Rs 15.36 lakh Rs 8.87 lakh – Rs 11.86 lakh

The prices of the 1.0-litre TSI variants of the Skoda Slavia range between Rs 10.69 lakh – Rs 15.39 lakh, ex-showroom, while the prices of its 1.5-litre TSI variants will be disclosed on March 3, 2022. Honda City is currently priced between Rs 11.23 lakh – Rs 15.18 lakh, Hyundai Verna retails between Rs 9.32 lakh – Rs 15.36 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is priced between Rs 8.87 lakh – Rs 11.86 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Which premium mid-size sedan will be your pick?