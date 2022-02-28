Skoda Slavia vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Let’s find out how does it stack up against its arch-rivals here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Skoda Slavia vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Skoda Auto India has today finally launched its all-new premium mid-size sedan, Skoda Slavia. The prices of the 1.0-litre TSI variants of the Slavia start at Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom, while the prices of its 1.5-litre TSI variants will be disclosed on March 3, 2022. The new Skoda Slavia rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Let’s find out how this premium mid-size sedan stack up against its arch-rivals.

Skoda Slavia vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz

2022 Skoda Slavia

Engine Specifications (Petrol only)

SpecificationSlaviaCityVernaCiaz
Engine1.0-litre TSI
1.5-litre TSI		1.5-litre NA 1.5-litre NA
1.0-litre turbo 		1.5-litre NA
Power113 hp
148 hp		119 hp113 hp
118 hp		103 hp
Torque178 Nm
250 Nm		145 Nm144 Nm
171 Nm		138 Nm
Gearbox6-speed MT / AT
6-speed MT / 7-speed DSG		6-speed MT / CVT6-speed MT / CVT
7-speed DCT		5-speed MT / 4-speed AT

The Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

Hyundai Verna also gets two petrol engines. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated motor that develops 113 hp and 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed MT and a CVT. It also gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that puts out 118 hp of power and 171 Nm of peak torque. This engine is coupled with a 7-speed DCT only.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Finally, we have the Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Both of them get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor. While the City develops 119 hp / 145 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed MT / CVT, the Ciaz churns out 103 hp / 138 Nm and is paired with a 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT. It is worth mentioning that the Verna and City get diesel engines as well.

Dimensions and Capacity

DimensionsSlaviaCityVernaCiaz
Length4541 mm4549 mm4440 mm 4490 mm
Width1752 mm1748 mm1729 mm 1730 mm
Height1487 mm1489 mm1475 mm 1485 mm
Wheelbase2651 mm2600 mm2600 mm 2650 mm
Boot Space521 litres506 litres 480 litres 510 litres
Ground Clearance179 mm165 mm165 mm170 mm

Price in India 

Make & ModelSlavia (1.0 TSI only)CityVernaCiaz
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 10.69 lakh – Rs 15.39 lakhRs 11.23 lakh – Rs 15.18 lakh Rs 9.32 lakh – Rs 15.36 lakh Rs 8.87 lakh – Rs 11.86 lakh

The prices of the 1.0-litre TSI variants of the Skoda Slavia range between Rs 10.69 lakh – Rs 15.39 lakh, ex-showroom, while the prices of its 1.5-litre TSI variants will be disclosed on March 3, 2022. Honda City is currently priced between Rs 11.23 lakh – Rs 15.18 lakh, Hyundai Verna retails between Rs 9.32 lakh – Rs 15.36 lakh while the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is priced between Rs 8.87 lakh – Rs 11.86 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

new skoda slavia

Also Read: Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Price, specs, mileage comparison

Which premium mid-size sedan will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below! Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.