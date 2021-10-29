Skoda Slavia to make its world premiere in India on November 18: Launch details

The new Skoda Slavia will make its world premiere in India on November 18, 2021. Upon launch, this Czech mid-size sedan will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Skoda Auto India Private Limited has officially announced that the new Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan will make its world premiere in India on November 18, 2021. The Skoda Slavia will be the second car from this Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project, the first one being the Skoda Kushaq. The Skoda Slavia will replace the Rapid in the company’s India line-up and it will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kushaq. 

However, in terms of dimensions, the upcoming Skoda Slavia will be actually much bigger than the outgoing Skoda Rapid. The Slavia will measure 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height and it will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm. It will be the widest car in its segment and will also have the longest wheelbase in its class. The Slavia will be based on the same MQB A0-IN platform that also underpins the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun. 

Talking about engine specifications, the Skoda Slavia will get the same set of turbocharged petrol engines as the Kushaq. It will be offered with two BS6 compliant engines. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI unit that churns out 150 HP of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine will come paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. 

The Skoda Slavia’s interior images have not been revealed yet. But, it is expected to be as feature-rich as the Kushaq. The new Skoda Slavia will make its global debut in India next month on 18th November. This mid-size sedan will be launched in India in the first quarter of the calendar year 2022. The upcoming Skoda Slavia will directly rival the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

