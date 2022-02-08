Skoda Slavia starts reaching showrooms: Dealership debut on 10 February

The Skoda Slavia will soon be making its dealership debut. It is scheduled for February 10, while the car is reported to officially go on sale by sometime next month.

The Skoda Slavia is ready for its entry into the Indian market. The C-segment saloon has dropped the veils already, and it is now ready to make its dealership debut on February 10. However, the launch is reported to happen by early next month. Display units of the Slavia have started reaching the showrooms; one of them was spotted at a service centre, most likely for a quick inspection run. With the Slavia, Skoda is aiming to bring innovation to the C-segment sedan space.

The recent introduction in this segment was the 5th-gen Honda City, which will be a key rival to the upcoming Skoda sedan. Alongside, the Slavia will lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the forthcoming Volkswagen Virtus.

The Skoda Slavia looks handsome. No doubt about this statement. It neatly embodies the design language of the Skoda family. Consequently, it looks like a mini Superb from most angles. Angular headlamps, distinctive Skoda grille, and sharp hood lines give the Slavia a chiselled face. Around the sides, the silhouette seems inspired by the Superb too. However, 16-inch rims look a size smaller than what would’ve been a great fit. The tail section is no bad affair either. It packs in cohesion with the overall design.

Watch Video | Skoda Slavia First Look:

In terms of dimensions, the Slavia has the longest wheelbase in its class. It measures 2,651 mm. Also, it is 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall. The boot space is a whopping 521 litres. Powering the Slavia is a set of turbo-petrol engines. One can choose to settle down with either a 1.0L TSI or 1.5L TSI. The former belts out 114 bhp/175 Nm, whereas the latter dishes out 147 bhp/250 Nm. Transmission options on the Slavia include a 6-speed AT, 6-speed MT, and 7-speed DCT. The DCT will only be available with the bigger and more powerful 1.5L motor.