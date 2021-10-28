Skoda Slavia specifications revealed: Longer than Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Specifications of the upcoming Skoda Slavia are now out. The forthcoming mid-size sedan from the Czech carmaker will break covers by the end of this year.

Mid-size saloons or how they are generally referred to as – C-segment sedans, do not excite the market as much as their SUV counterparts. While there are a lot of reasons behind this shift in the customer mindset, Skoda says that it is the lack of innovation in this space. And to address the same, they are now preparing to launch their new mid-size sedan in the market, named Slavia. While the carmaker is yet to take covers off the Slavia, specifications are revealed, and they make the Slavia seem interesting.

Starting with the dimensions, the Slavia will be 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall. For reference, it is longer than the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Rapid by 51 mm, 101 mm, and 128 mm, respectively. In comparison to the segment best-seller – Honda City, the Slavia is shorter by just 12 mm. Nevertheless, it is the widest and tallest of all. The Slavia’s wheelbase stands at 2,651 mm, which is longer than the Skoda Rapid, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Since the Slavia is based on the same platform as the Kushaq, it is reported to have a supple ride quality and great dynamics. Moreover, the engine options will be carried over from the Kushaq. That being said, the powertrain options will include a 1.0L TSI motor and a 1.5L TSI motor. The former will come paired to either a 6-speed MT or an automatic. For the latter, a 6-speed stick shift and a 7-speed DSG will be a part of the list.

The Slavia is confirmed to go on sale by next year, while the unveiling is scheduled for later this year. With a silhouette that appears to be distinctively Skoda, the Slavia is likely to lure a lot of buyers towards itself for its design. On the front, it will feature angular headlamps with sleek LED DRLs. The rear-end will have slender-looking tail lamps, and they are likely to come with dynamic-swipe turn indicators. More details on its design, however, will emerge once it sheds the veils.

