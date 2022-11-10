scorecardresearch

Skoda Slavia price hiked by up to Rs 40,000: New vs old price list

The prices of the Skoda Slavia have been hiked by up to Rs 40,000 and this mid-size sedan is now priced from Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Skoda Slavia price hiked by up to Rs 40,000: New vs old price list
Skoda Slavia price hiked by up to Rs 40,000: New vs old price list

Skoda India has hiked the prices of the Slavia mid-size sedan by up to Rs 40,000, depending on the variant. This is the second price hike for Slavia ever since its launch in February this year. The company has recently also increased the prices of the Kushaq mid-size SUV by up to Rs 60,000. Here, we have listed the new vs old price list of the 2022 Skoda Slavia. 

Skoda Slavia price in india

2022 Skoda Slavia: New vs old price list

Variant nameOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Active MTRs 10.99 lakhRs 11.29 lakhRs 30,000
Ambition MTRs 12.69 lakhRs 12.99 lakhRs 30,000
Ambition ATRs 13.89 lakhRs 14.29 lakhRs 40,000
Style NSR MTRs 13.99 lakhRs 14.19 lakhRs 20,000
Style MTRs 14.39 lakhRs 14.69 lakhRs 30,000
Style ATRs 15.79 lakhRs 15.89 lakhRs 10,000
Style 1.5 MTRs 16.79 lakhRs 16.99 lakhRs 20,000
Style 1.5 DSGRs 18.39 lakhRs 18.39 lakhNo change

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled at EICMA 2022: India launch soon

Skoda Slavia interior

As one can see in the above table, the prices of the Skoda Slavia have gone up by up to Rs 30,000, depending on the variant. The 2022 Skoda Slavia is now priced from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that Skoda Slavia is the second product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project after the Kushaq.

Also Read

Watch Video | Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI Review:

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Skoda India is offering the Slavia with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

Also Read: Honda November 2022 discounts: Benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.