Skoda Slavia price hiked by up to Rs 40,000: New vs old price list

The prices of the Skoda Slavia have been hiked by up to Rs 40,000 and this mid-size sedan is now priced from Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, etc.

Skoda India has hiked the prices of the Slavia mid-size sedan by up to Rs 40,000, depending on the variant. This is the second price hike for Slavia ever since its launch in February this year. The company has recently also increased the prices of the Kushaq mid-size SUV by up to Rs 60,000. Here, we have listed the new vs old price list of the 2022 Skoda Slavia.

2022 Skoda Slavia: New vs old price list

Variant name Old Price New Price Difference Active MT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition MT Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition AT Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 14.29 lakh Rs 40,000 Style NSR MT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 20,000 Style MT Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 30,000 Style AT Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Rs 10,000 Style 1.5 MT Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 20,000 Style 1.5 DSG Rs 18.39 lakh Rs 18.39 lakh No change

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled at EICMA 2022: India launch soon

As one can see in the above table, the prices of the Skoda Slavia have gone up by up to Rs 30,000, depending on the variant. The 2022 Skoda Slavia is now priced from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that Skoda Slavia is the second product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project after the Kushaq.

Watch Video | Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI Review:

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Skoda India is offering the Slavia with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

Also Read: Honda November 2022 discounts: Benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.