Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan’s India debut tomorrow: What to expect

The all-new Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan will make its global debut in India tomorrow, i.e. on November 18, 2021. It will rival the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

Skoda Auto India Private Limited will unveil its new mid-size sedan tomorrow, christened as the Skoda Slavia. The upcoming Skoda Slavia will be the second product from the house of this Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. It will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kushaq SUV. The new Skoda Slavia will make its world premiere in India tomorrow, i.e. on November 18, 2021. In this article, we have shared what you can expect from Skoda’s upcoming mid-size sedan for India.

Design and Dimensions

Skoda has already revealed the design sketches of the Slavia which divulge that it will take the design inspiration from its elder sibling, Skoda Octavia. This new mid-size sedan will get all-LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, ten-spoke alloy wheels, and a coupe-style silhouette. In terms of dimensions, it will be much bigger than the outgoing Skoda Rapid. The new Skoda Slavia will measure 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height and it will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

Interior and Features

Skoda’s official sketches reveal that the Slavia will get a multi-layer dashboard just like the Kushaq. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard will be a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with connected car tech. Moreover, like most new-age Skoda cars, it will get a two-spoke steering wheel. Some other key highlights of the Slavia’s interior will include circular air-con vents, a fully digital instrument cluster, and safety features like up to six airbags, etc.

Engine and Transmission

The new Skoda Slavia will be offered in India with two BS6 compliant engines, the same as the Kushaq. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will also get the 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The new Skoda Slavia, with its 1.5-litre TSI mill, will be the most powerful sedan in its class.

Launch Timeline, Price, and Rivals

The all-new Skoda Slavia will make its global debut in India tomorrow, i.e. on November 18, 2021. Talking about its launch timeline, this mid-size sedan is expected to be launched in the Indian market in the first quarter of the calendar year 2022. Upon launch, the new Skoda Slavia will directly rival the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

