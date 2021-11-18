Skoda Slavia makes global debut: Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rival launch soon

Skoda is expected to launch the new Slavia sometime in early 2022 in a segment where it will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in India.

Skoda Auto India today unveiled the new Skoda Slavia sedan which is the second product to roll out under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The car shares its underpinnings and powertrain with the recently-launched Kushaq SUV. Skoda is expected to launch the Slavia sometime early next year in a segment where it will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in India.

In terms of design, the Slavia draws inspiration from its elder sibling Skoda Octavia. This new mid-size sedan will get all-LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, ten-spoke alloy wheels, and a coupe-style silhouette. Dimension-wise, it will be much bigger than the outgoing Skoda Rapid. The new Skoda Slavia will measure 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height and it will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

The new Skoda Slavia will be offered in India with two BS6 compliant engines, the same as the Kushaq. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI engine that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

It will also get the 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The new Skoda Slavia, with its 1.5-litre TSI mill, will be the most powerful sedan in its class.

The Slavia boasts a multi-layer dashboard just like the Kushaq. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard is a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with connected car tech.

Moreover, like most new-age Skoda cars, it gets a two-spoke steering wheel. Some other key highlights of the Slavia’s interior include ventilated front seats, circular air-con vents, a fully digital instrument cluster, and safety features like up to six airbags, etc. It will be available in three variants

