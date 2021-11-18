Skoda Slavia makes global debut: Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rival launch soon

Skoda is expected to launch the new Slavia sometime in early 2022 in a segment where it will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in India.

By:Updated: Nov 18, 2021 2:27 PM

Skoda Auto India today unveiled the new Skoda Slavia sedan which is the second product to roll out under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The car shares its underpinnings and powertrain with the recently-launched Kushaq SUV. Skoda is expected to launch the Slavia sometime early next year in a segment where it will rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in India.

In terms of design, the Slavia draws inspiration from its elder sibling Skoda Octavia. This new mid-size sedan will get all-LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, ten-spoke alloy wheels, and a coupe-style silhouette. Dimension-wise, it will be much bigger than the outgoing Skoda Rapid. The new Skoda Slavia will measure 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height and it will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

The new Skoda Slavia will be offered in India with two BS6 compliant engines, the same as the Kushaq. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI engine that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

It will also get the 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The new Skoda Slavia, with its 1.5-litre TSI mill, will be the most powerful sedan in its class.

 

The Slavia boasts a multi-layer dashboard just like the Kushaq. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard is a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with connected car tech.

Moreover, like most new-age Skoda cars, it gets a two-spoke steering wheel. Some other key highlights of the Slavia’s interior include ventilated front seats, circular air-con vents, a fully digital instrument cluster, and safety features like up to six airbags, etc. It will be available in three variants

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Suzuki Scooter India Launch LIVE Updates: Check Price, Full Specifications, Features, Images and Other Details

2021 Suzuki Scooter India Launch LIVE Updates: Check Price, Full Specifications, Features, Images and Other Details

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman  GT4 RS is here: Does 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds!

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman  GT4 RS is here: Does 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds!

Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 launched with single seat: Price, specs, features, details

Yamaha YZF-R15S V3.0 launched with single seat: Price, specs, features, details

Suzuki's new scooter officially teased ahead of tomorrow's launch: NTorq 125 rival

Suzuki's new scooter officially teased ahead of tomorrow's launch: NTorq 125 rival

Remotely operated farm equipment to improve productivity & operator's safety: Tata Elxsi

Remotely operated farm equipment to improve productivity & operator's safety: Tata Elxsi

2022 Volkswagen T-Roc facelift breaks cover: Cabriolet variant joins list too

2022 Volkswagen T-Roc facelift breaks cover: Cabriolet variant joins list too

One Moto Global to launch its first two electric scooters in India tomorrow

One Moto Global to launch its first two electric scooters in India tomorrow

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Express Mobility to hold 2021 EV Conference on 24th November: All details here

Tata Altroz variant lineup rejigged: Now starts from Rs. 5.90 lakh

Tata Altroz variant lineup rejigged: Now starts from Rs. 5.90 lakh

Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan's India debut tomorrow: What to expect

Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan's India debut tomorrow: What to expect

Skoda Kushaq's base variant gets costlier by Rs 30,000: Variant-wise prices detailed

Skoda Kushaq's base variant gets costlier by Rs 30,000: Variant-wise prices detailed

Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

Skoda Slavia's 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

Skoda Slavia's 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details

Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

India-bound 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of EICMA debut: What to expect

India-bound 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of EICMA debut: What to expect

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Prices, dimensions, specs, & features

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Prices, dimensions, specs, & features

2022 Skoda Karoq's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on 30th November

2022 Skoda Karoq's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on 30th November

Audi reportedly buying McLaren: BMW exits from race

Audi reportedly buying McLaren: BMW exits from race