Skoda Slavia launch details out: Variant-wise engine options revealed

The bookings for the all-new Skoda Slavia are already open in India ahead of its official launch. This new mid-size sedan will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Skoda’s all-new mid-size sedan, Slavia, recently made its global debut in India. The new Skoda Slavia is the second product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. Pre-bookings for the same are officially open and now we have details about its exact launch timeline too. Moreover, the company has also revealed the variant-wise engine and transmission options that will be offered with the new Skoda Slavia.

The new Skoda Slavia will be offered in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style, which will be spread across five variants. The Active variant will be offered only with the 1.0-litre TSI paired with the manual gearbox. Its mid-spec Ambition variant will be available with the 1.0-litre TSI engine with manual gearbox as well as AT. Finally, the company will offer the top-spec Style variant with both the 1.0-litre TSI as well as the 1.5-litre TSI engines, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Talking about engine specs, the Skoda Slavia gets a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. In terms of features, it gets a big 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, connected car tech, digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, etc.

Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review:

The bookings for the new Skoda Slavia are already open in India and one can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Skoda dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. Talking about the launch timeline, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, recently while answering a Twitter user’s query said that the new Slavia will be launched next Spring, i.e. in March 2022. Its deliveries are expected to begin from April next year. The Skoda Slavia will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

