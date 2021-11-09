Skoda Slavia’s interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Skoda India has revealed the official design sketches of the interior of the Slavia. The new Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan will make its global debut in India on November 18, 2021.

By:November 9, 2021 3:11 PM
Skoda Slavia

In a few days from now, Skoda’s new mid-size sedan for the Indian market, christened as Skoda Slavia, will make its global debut. The upcoming Skoda Slavia will make its world premiere in India on November 18, 2021. Just a few days ago, the company revealed its exterior sketches and now just ahead of its unveiling, the Czech car manufacturer has revealed its interior sketches too. The official interior sketches of the all-new Skoda Slavia give us a quick glimpse of the features that will be offered in this mid-size sedan. 

Talking about the key highlights of Slavia’s interior, the official sketches reveal that it will get a multi-layer dashboard just like the Kushaq. A large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes the centre stage of the dashboard. Moreover, it gets a two-spoke steering wheel, which we have seen on many other new-age Skoda cars too. There is also a central armrest, circular air-con vents and a manual hand brake. What’s further interesting is that the Slavia might get a fully digital instrument cluster as it is clearly evident in these sketches, unlike the Kushaq which gets analogue dials. 

Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review: 

The company has already revealed its exterior sketches which reveal that the Slavia will take design inspiration from its elder sibling, Skoda Octavia. The new Skoda Slavia will get all-LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, ten-spoke alloy wheels and a coupe-style silhouette. It will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kushaq. This sedan will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform and the company claims to achieve a localisation level of up to 95 per cent. 

The Skoda Slavia will be offered with two BS6 compliant engines, the same as the Kushaq. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113hp and 178Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI that churns out 148hp and 250Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The new Skoda Slavia will rival other mid-size sedans, which include Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

