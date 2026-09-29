Skoda Slavia facelift to launch on October 6

Skoda Auto India will launch the facelifted Slavia on October 6, targeting 22-25% sales growth. The updated sedan, which has sold nearly 80,000 units since launch, currently accounts for around 30% of India’s sedan segment.

Skoda Auto India will launch the facelifted Slavia on October 6, with deliveries expected to begin a few days later. The company is targeting 22-25% growth for the Slavia with the updated model, which remains a key part of its India portfolio despite the declining popularity of sedans.

The Slavia has sold close to 80,000 units in India since its launch and currently commands around 30% of the sedan segment. It contributes 18-20% of Skoda’s overall portfolio sales and averages around 1,200 units a month.

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The Slavia is the second-best-selling model in its segment, behind its sister product, the Volkswagen Virtus, which averages around 1,400 units a month. Hyundai Verna and Honda City are the other key rivals.

While Skoda has expanded its SUV portfolio with the Kushaq, Kylaq and Kodiaq, the company continues to see sedans as central to its brand identity and product strategy.

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The company is expanding its retail footprint and aims to reach 200 cities by the end of the year. It currently operates in around 190 cities with 340 touch points, while 55-60% of its sales come from tier-II and tier-III towns.

On alternative powertrains, Skoda is preparing to introduce CNG in Kylaq initially. Skoda has also announced plans to introduce the Superb diesel and bring another limited-run batch of the Octavia RS to India.