Skoda Slavia spider revealed: Students modify Scala hatchback into a stunning open-top roadster

Skoda’s Student Car Project has revealed its seventh model as a one-off convertible based on the Scala hatchback which they are calling the Skoda Slavia. Looks stunning, and highly desirable, but we can’t have one. However, it gives us a glimpse of what the next generation of engineers are capable of for sure.

By:Published: July 22, 2020 11:38 AM

Skoda has revealed a stunning one-off project model which is called the Skoda Slavia. The Skoda Slavia is a two-seat open-top roadster model based on the Scala hatchback and its conceptualisation was done by a bunch of engineering students. As a part of Skoda’s Student Car project, 31 trainees from Skoda’s vocational school in Mladá Boleslav designed and engineered this one-off vehicle making it Skoda’s seventh unique model under this renowned student programme. The students are said to have drawn inspiration from the Skoda 1100 OHC sports prototype from 1957 which was also a lightweight, open-top two-seat roadster, designed for cross country endurance rallies. The name Slavia was lifted from the initial range of bicycles produced by the founders of Skoda — Václav Laurin and Václav Klement.

The students used the Scala hatchback and reinforced the underbody of the vehicle, then sawed off the roof. They then welded the rear doors in place, threw away the rear seats and added a double bubble cover over the top for a speedster styled look and added a new rear spoiler. They borrowed the brakes and wheel hubs from the Octavia vRS, a set of 20-inch allow wheels from the Kodiaq vRS, and also modified the exhaust. The car is finished in a White Crystal Blue paint, neon lights underneath with subtle white highlights in the interior. The interior also features two racing seats with four-point harness belts while the trims seats are wrapped in leather. But what is super cool is that the Slavia’s boot features two ŠKODA electric scooters which can be folded and stored away, and then used for last-mile connectivity. Under the bonnet, the Slavia uses the same 1.5-litre TSI engine from the Scala which is good for 150hp and comes mated with a 7-speed DSG.

Although it is unfortunate that the Slavia is a one-off proof of concept by the students, Skoda has no intention to put the model into series production. However, the Slavia is the Student Car Project’s most ambitious and now the flagship model of the programme. Skoda’s vocational school of mechanical engineering help train students in various disciplines which help crate their foundations in automotive engineering and a stepping stone for a future career working with the Czech brand. As a part of the programme, Skoda invites a set of students every year and allows them to envision, design and engineer a vehicle all by themselves. This year, the 31 strong student team decided to create a ‘Sporty Spider’ variant of the Scala hatchback and the results are stunning.

