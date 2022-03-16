Skoda Slavia boasts low maintenance cost of Rs. 0.46 per km: RSA extended to 9 years

With the new Peace of Mind campaign Skoda Auto India is trying to offer a pocket-friendly and hassle-free ownership experience to the owners of Skoda Slavia.

Skoda Auto India has made a new announcement about the Slavia, and it is indeed interesting. The company has revealed the service cost for its new sedan – Slavia, which starts from as low as Rs. 0.46 per kilometre. The cost is evaluated for 5 years or 75,000 km, whichever comes earlier. The Slavia is on sale with a standard warranty of 4 years/1 lakh km, whichever earlier. However, it can be extended to 5 or 6 years with 1.50 lakh km.

Alongside, the brand is offering Skoda Supercare prepaid packages starting from Rs. 24,999. The Czech automaker has categorised these packages as Standard, Enhanced, and Comprehensive. They cover the wear and tear of mechanical parts at fixed costs, thus protecting customers from price inflations in the future. These maintenance and warranty packages are designed to elevate the ownership experience of the sedan. The benefits of these prepaid services can also be passed on to the next owner of the car.

Watch Video: Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI Review

To further associate a remarkable ownership experience with the Slavia, Skoda’s new Peace of Mind campaign brings along some added value. It includes Compact Workshops that strengthen the aftersales facility in rural regions. The campaign has also helped in a significant 21 per cent reduction in the maintenance cost.

Peace of Mind even extends the option of booking a service online or through WhatsApp, thereby syncing the vehicle’s data and details to the customer’s phone. The neat integration of the vehicle’s service records on the consumer’s device assists in finding out the service cost via the MyŠKODA app’s Service Cost Calculator. The brand has also extended the service of the ŠKODA Assist Road Side Assistance plan to 9 years now.

Talking about the Slavia, it is on sale at a starting price of Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs. 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two engine choices – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. There are three gearbox options on offer. A 6-speed MT comes standard on both of these powertrain choices, whereas the automatic trims can be had with a 6-speed AT paired to the 1.0L TSI and a 7-speed DCT coupled with the more powerful 1.5L TSI motor.

