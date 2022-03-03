Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched: Priced from Rs 16.19 lakh

Skoda India has announced the prices of the 1.5-litre TSI variants of the Slavia mid-size sedan. While the prices of its 1.0-litre TSI variants were already revealed and they start at Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom, the prices of the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI variants have been revealed today. The 1.5-litre TSI variants of the Skoda Slavia have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh, ex-showroom.
The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Skoda Slavia are mentioned below:
1.0-litre TSI variants
|Skoda Slavia Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Active MT
|Rs 10.69 lakh
|Ambition MT
|Rs 12.39 lakh
|Ambition AT
|Rs 13.59 lakh
|Style MT without sunroof
|Rs 13.59 lakh
|Style MT with sunroof
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|Style AT with sunroof
|Rs 15.39 lakh
1.5-litre TSI variants
|Skoda Slavia Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Style MT with sunroof
|Rs 16.19 lakh
|Style AT with sunroof
|Rs 17.79 lakh
Skoda India is offering the Slavia with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.
Watch Video | Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI Review:
Skoda Slavia, with its 1.5-litre TSI motor, is now the most powerful sedan in its segment. In terms of features, it gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, six airbags, etc. The new Skoda Slavia rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
