Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched: Priced from Rs 16.19 lakh

The 1.5-litre TSI variants of the Skoda Slavia have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Skoda India has announced the prices of the 1.5-litre TSI variants of the Slavia mid-size sedan. While the prices of its 1.0-litre TSI variants were already revealed and they start at Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom, the prices of the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI variants have been revealed today. The 1.5-litre TSI variants of the Skoda Slavia have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Skoda Slavia are mentioned below:

1.0-litre TSI variants

Skoda Slavia Variant Price (ex-showroom) Active MT Rs 10.69 lakh Ambition MT Rs 12.39 lakh Ambition AT Rs 13.59 lakh Style MT without sunroof Rs 13.59 lakh Style MT with sunroof Rs 13.99 lakh Style AT with sunroof Rs 15.39 lakh

1.5-litre TSI variants

Skoda Slavia Variant Price (ex-showroom) Style MT with sunroof Rs 16.19 lakh Style AT with sunroof Rs 17.79 lakh

Skoda India is offering the Slavia with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

Watch Video | Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI Review:

Skoda Slavia, with its 1.5-litre TSI motor, is now the most powerful sedan in its segment. In terms of features, it gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, six airbags, etc. The new Skoda Slavia rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia vs Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Ciaz: Price, specs comparison

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.