Skoda Slavia 1.5 DSG vs Honda City Hybrid: Which to buy?

One delivers immense power, the other immense fuel efficiency—and both are a dream to drive

When we reviewed the new Honda City e:HEV, many people asked us whether they should consider a turbocharged petrol sedan like the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, or a strong hybrid like the City e:HEV.

To test it out, we pitted the top-end Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5-litre DSG priced at Rs 18.19 lakh against the City e:HEV priced at Rs 21.08 lakh. With a price gap of Rs 2.89 lakh, the choice isn’t simple.

Slavia: For enthusiasts

The maths favours the Slavia. It saves you a lot of upfront cash. Physics also favours it – its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm, and rockets from 0-100 km/h in just 8.8 seconds.

The steering feedback is accurate, you feel every bump on the road, and the car drives like it owns the road – tightly hugging it, and with minimal body roll. Although a sedan, it has an SUV-like 179-mm ground clearance, gliding over tall speed breakers, and features a large 521-litre boot. The Slavia facelift is expected later this year, and it will get new features.

While its dual-clutch DSG gearbox is amazing to use, it is complex and prone to wear and tear, especially in India’s heat and dust. If it goes bust, the repair costs can be quite high.

City: For comfort

Futuristic engineering and unmatched comfort favour the City. Its strong hybrid powertrain is a masterpiece. In stop-and-go traffic, it runs silently on electric power, and our test car returned close to 30 km/litre – almost three times what a turbo-petrol delivers in traffic. This makes the City a perfect choice for the environment, for reducing India’s fuel bill, and for your wallet.

The City also has the most comfortable rear seat in the Rs 10-20 lakh segment, a quieter cabin, and premium additions like Level-2 ADAS semi-autonomous safety tech (which the Slavia lacks) and ventilated seats. It doesn’t have the traditional gearbox, but the engine mostly acts as a generator to power the electric motors, which then drive the wheels.

Overall, the City will have lower maintenance costs over 5-7 years compared to the Slavia (but maybe more after that once the battery degrades).

The better choice?

Because it is Rs 2.89 lakh cheaper, the Slavia Monte Carlo seems to be the logical choice – just keep that money in the bank, and you can fill petrol for years. It’s also more engaging to drive than the City. But if you want rear-seat comfort, a quieter cabin, and that feeling of reducing your country’s fuel bill and helping the environment, there’s no better sedan than the City.

And both are better than most SUVs.