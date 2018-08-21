Skoda showrooms, service centers to get radical makeover: New mobile app, reduced service time & more

Skoda India aims to offer an enhanced ownership experience to its customers. As a part of its efforts to enhance customer experience through digitalization, the company had introduced MySKODA mobile App was introduced for the customers so that they can interact with the brand and vice versa. Furthermore, in order to facilitate 24x7 customer support services and enhanced customer interactions, the company has also introduced an AI-enabled Chat Bot on its website. The company says that in continuation to the India 2.0 Project, Skoda Auto India has also rebranded its entire sales, and service network with a modern layout that elevates the presentation of the brand.

As far as service is concerned, iService has enabled a tablet-based standardized service consultation process. The Package Pricing System Online (PPSO) system is coupled with Auto Part, an inventory management and analytical tool, ensuring transparency in part prices, good quality of job work, uniformity of charges across service network, along with a reduced turnaround time.

Skoda Service Care offers multiple after sale services such as Road Side Assistance, services, maintenance packages, and comprehensive warranty. The company provides a warranty service which spans up to 4 years or 1,00,000 km from the date of purchase of a Skoda vehicle. Skoda Road Side Assistance incorporates telephonic assistance and offers reliable and secure roadside assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to its customers.

In case a Skoda vehicle is immobilized for any reason even including mechanical, electrical failure, flat or weak battery, flat tyre, fuel exhaustion, mislaid key, breakdown, and accident, one phone call to Skoda Assistance will provide timely aid nationwide. The Skoda Maintenance Package has been designed with a customer-centric approach and aims to deliver service for up to 4 years or 60,000 km to Skoda car owners.

The company also said that through an appointment based process for periodic maintenance services and minor repairs, Skoda will ensure that a vehicle is delivered back to a Skoda customer on the same day of its routine service. This facility will be available across Skoda's entire service network.

Moreover, the PPSO (Package Pricing System Online) enables a user to secure an accurate cost of repair taking into account the specification of a vehicle or VIN, the cost of a spare part, the company's recommended row of operations towards a particular service or repair work, and conforming labour charges.