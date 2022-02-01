Skoda sees 200% growth in January 2022 sales

With the launch of Skoda Kushaq, the company has seen a substantial increase in sales numbers for the month of January 2022.

Skoda Auto India has started the year on a positive note as they have sold a total of 3009 units in January 2022. Compared to the sales figure of January last year, this is an almost 200 per cent hike. However, the numbers are slightly less when you compare them to the 3,234 units sold by Skoda last month.

This growth has been made possible mostly due to the launch of Kushaq. It was the company’s first contender in the compact SUV segment and built on a new platform that has been designed specifically for India. The company has also worked on expanding their dealer network and customer touchpoints over the past year. Going forward, the Kushaq along with the Slavia should be major contributors towards Skoda’s sales numbers.

The Czech carmaker showcased the Slavia sedan late last year and launched the new Kodiaq in January 2022. Just like the Kushaq, Slavia is also built on the MQB-A0-IN platform and should be launched sometime in March, this year. The sedan will get two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit. Talking about the Kodiaq, it comes in three trim levels and gets a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor. Since the Kodiaq sits in the premium SUV category, prices for the vehicle start at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As is with other Skoda models introduced in India recently, the Kodiaq and Slavia will not be getting any diesel options.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The continuous growth in our sales volumes is a great statement for our entire team and reflects the confidence our customers have in us. We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new year and it provides us with the right impetus needed to fulfil the targets we have set ourselves for 2022. We are looking forward to the rest of the year and are excited about the upcoming launch of SLAVIA, which along with KUSHAQ will drive our volumes going forward.”