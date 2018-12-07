Skoda Scala unveiled: All-new A0 MQB-based Skoda hatch to come with factory-fitted CNG

It was in October this year when Skoda released an image of an all-new hatchback saying that it would pick design inspiration from the Vision RS concept, which was showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and indeed gathered much appreciation for its design. About a month later, Skoda revealed that its all-new hatchback would be called Scala. Skoda Scala will be the first ever car in the Czech manufacturer's lineup to be based on VW Group's A0 MQB platform, which combines compact exterior dimensions and spacious interior.

Skoda's chosen the name Scala for its new compact hatchback, saying it will be a step forward for the manufacturer in the compact hatch segment. The name has been derived from the Latin word ‘scala’ which means ‘stairs’.

Skoda Scala will be available with engine options of three 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre TSI engines and a 1.6-litre TDI with power outputs ranging from 94 hp to 149 hp. And, a 1.0 G-TEC with 89 hp, which has been designed to run on CNG, will follow later in 2019. Skoda will also offer the Sport Chassis Control as an option – a chassis that can be switched between ‘Normal’ or ‘Sport’ modes via Driving Mode Select.

The manufacturer plans to bring several assistance systems that were only seen in its higher segment cars in the Scala. It will feature the optional Side Assist function that shows if a vehicle is approaching from behind and wants to overtake or if it is in the blind spot up to 70 m away – 50 m further than in Blind Spot Detect. Other systems include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which can be used at speeds of up to 210 km/h, optional Park Assist, and Lane Assist and Front Assist with City Emergency Brake come as standard.

On the inside, inspiration from the Vision RS concept continues. Skoda Scala will feature ambient lighting, warm hues and contrasting coloured stitching on the seat covers, which are optionally available in a Suedia microfibre. Other optional extras include heated windscreen and heated steering wheel. Also, the Scala will boast of the largest boot in the segment.

Skoda Scala will come with the largest in segment infotainment system. Its Virtual Cockpit features a 10.25-inch display. The optional Škoda Sound System includes a subwoofer and ten speakers. Users will be able to lock or unlock their Scala cars through their smartphones using the new Škoda Connect mobile online services.

Skoda to lead Volkswagen’s India operations: New MQB A0 platform to spawn Ford EcoSport rival

The Scala will be launched in international markets in the first half of 2019. VW Group announced in June this year that Skoda would now handle more operations in India while adding that A0 MQB-based compact cars and SUVs will be launched in the country. The first A0 MQB-based Skoda will launch in India in 2020.