Skoda reveals design sketch for updated Superb; will debut globally in May 2019

The B8 generation Skoda Superb was introduced in India in 2016. Now that the car has been in production globally for about five years, Skoda has decided to give it a mid-lifecycle update for Model-Year 2020.

While the car is scheduled to debut later this month, Skoda has released a design sketch of the revised Superb as a teaser. The Skoda Superb facelift will make its global debut at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, in Bratislava, Slovakia. The decision to launch it at the sporting event is because the brand has been its title sponsor since 1993.

The sketch, although is just a drawing at the moment, shows that the car will not see significant design changes, but will get similarly designed headlamps and front grille but with a new front bumper. While the rear image has not been released, the manufacturer has stated a design update at the back of the car will see the Skoda lettering instead of the brand logo for the first time on the Superb. This new badging style is also found on the latest model of the Volkswagen Passat.

Additionally, the new superb is expected to get the same equipment and technology that was showcased with the Volkswagen Passat at the North American International Auto Show in January 2019. The car will continue to be based on the MQB platform as before. While the Passat features significant changes from the model it replaces, Skoda is likely to follow a similar philosophy and may get a redesigned interior cabin to up the premium quotient.

Like the new Passat, the updated Skoda Superb is not expected to arrive in India before 2020. However, it is reported that Skoda India might introduce a hybrid model of the Superb. The Volkswagen Group, Skoda’s parent company initiated a new €1 billion strategy called “India 2.0” to grow their brands and market share in India. The strategy involves the Skoda brand to spearhead the campaign. Skoda has already set up a new Technology Centre in Pune, Maharashtra which will develop brand new India-specific products, with the first model said to be a mid-size SUV scheduled to debut in 2020.