Skoda records 4-fold YoY growth for February 2022: Sold 4,503 units last month

Skoda has managed to sell 4,503 units in the Indian market last month. The company has recently launched its much-anticipated offering in India – Slavia.

The MQB-A0-IN architecture is proving to be a great fit for the Czech carmaker in the Indian market. Taking sales volumes into consideration, the aforementioned statement holds its ground. The company sold 4,503 vehicles last month, which also includes the Slavia dispatch from the factory. In the corresponding period last year, Skoda could only retail 853 units in our market. Resultantly, posting a YoY growth of 428 per cent.

Currently, the company’s line-up includes 5 models, namely Slavia, Kushaq, Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq. The company’s three-row SUV comes to the Indian market via the CBU route under the limited-unit import rule. Interestingly, it is already sold out for now. Talking of the brand’s newest introduction – Slavia, it fits in the C-segment sedan space, which sees competition from the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

Watch Video: Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI Review

The Slavia offers the longest wheelbase in its class and manages to give a tough fight to its rivals. It is also the most powerful vehicle in its class. There are two engine options to choose from – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI, belting out 114 bhp/178 Nm and 148 bhp/250 Nm, respectively. The Slavia is on sale with three gearbox choices – 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. It measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width and 1,487 mm in height. The Slavia’s 179 mm ground clearance will be a boon for the Indian audience, much like its 521 litres of trunk volume.

The sedan comes with the largest-in-segment 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. Also, other highlights of its feature list include an electronic sunroof, climate control, cruise control, electronic differential lock, ventilated front seats, 7-inch display for the all-digital instrument cluster, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. The Slavia starts from Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs. 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

