Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT launch date: Bookings for the new Rapid Automatic are already open at a token amount of Rs 25,000. Prospective customers can register their interest on the Skoda website or at an authorised dealership.

2020 Skoda Rapid Automatic bookings were opened in India some two weeks ago at Rs 25,000 and now, Skoda India has announced that it will launch on the 17th of this month, with deliveries beginning the next day. The Rapid TSI range is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that makes 109 hp and 175 Nm of torque. The new variant launching on 17 September will come with a six-speed automatic transmission, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.24 kpl.

The automatic version replaces the famed DSG twin-clutch system with a more cost-effective torque convertor unit. Skoda stated earlier that when compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Rapid AT offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, it offers a 9% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous engine.

Also read: 2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Skoda Rapid TSI was launched in India in May this year at prices ranging from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rapid TSI variants and prices:

Std – Rs 7.49 lakh

Ambition – Rs 9.99 lakh

Onyx – Rs 10.19 lakh

Style- Rs 11.49 lakh

Monte Carlo – Rs 11.79 lakh

Skoda Rapid AT will rival the Hyundai Verna turbo-DCT, Honda City CVT, Volkswagen Vento AT and the Toyota Yaris CVT. Expect the AT version to be priced about Rs 60,000 higher than its manual variants.

Along with the Rapid TSI, Skoda also launched the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift that made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. It comes with a new 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that replaces the BS4 1.8-litre unit. Positioned above the Rapid, the new Superb comes in in two variants – Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants with prices ranging from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 32.99 lakh, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.