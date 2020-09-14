Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT launch date: Bookings for the new Rapid Automatic are already open at a token amount of Rs 25,000. Prospective customers can register their interest on the Skoda website or at an authorised dealership.

By:Updated: Sep 14, 2020 11:31 AM

2020 Skoda Rapid Automatic bookings were opened in India some two weeks ago at Rs 25,000 and now, Skoda India has announced that it will launch on the 17th of this month, with deliveries beginning the next day. The Rapid TSI range is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that makes 109 hp and 175 Nm of torque. The new variant launching on 17 September will come with a six-speed automatic transmission, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.24 kpl.

The automatic version replaces the famed DSG twin-clutch system with a more cost-effective torque convertor unit. Skoda stated earlier that when compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Rapid AT offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, it offers a 9% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous engine.

Also read: 2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Skoda Rapid TSI was launched in India in May this year at prices ranging from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rapid TSI variants and prices:

Std – Rs 7.49 lakh

Ambition – Rs 9.99 lakh

Onyx – Rs 10.19 lakh

Style- Rs 11.49 lakh

Monte Carlo – Rs 11.79 lakh

Skoda Rapid AT will rival the Hyundai Verna turbo-DCT, Honda City CVT, Volkswagen Vento AT and the Toyota Yaris CVT. Expect the AT version to be priced about Rs 60,000 higher than its manual variants.

Along with the Rapid TSI, Skoda also launched the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift that made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. It comes with a new 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that replaces the BS4 1.8-litre unit. Positioned above the Rapid, the new Superb comes in in two variants – Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants with prices ranging from Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 32.99 lakh, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

These crash safety systems will be standard in buses, cars soon, says MoRTH India

2020 MotoGP: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Morbidelli bags first win at Misano as Quartararo crashes out

BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

2020 MotoGP: 1-2-3-4 for Yamaha at Misano, Vinales takes season's second pole

2020 MotoGP: 1-2-3-4 for Yamaha at Misano, Vinales takes season's second pole

EVs can and should wait: Govt must focus on automotive sector revival and alternative fuels

EVs can and should wait: Govt must focus on automotive sector revival and alternative fuels

After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS bookings open: Get affordable EMI plans before launch

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 launched with these changes: Priced at Rs 60,950

Maserati unveils MC20: 630 hp super light super sports car to also get electric version

Maserati unveils MC20: 630 hp super light super sports car to also get electric version

Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021

Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021