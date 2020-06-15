Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy

The new ’Rider’ variant of the BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0-L TSI is something that seems to have been received well by Indian customers. Skoda claims that at such a low price point, the Skoda Rapid Rider has allowed customers from the sub-compact segment, chose a mid-size sedan instead. But how does it compare on paper, to the most popular sub-compact sedan in the market — the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

In May 2020, Skoda announced the launch of three new BS6 products which included the all-new Karoq SUV, the 2020 Superb facelift and the new Rapid 1.0-L TSI. The new Skoda Rapid was launched at an astonishing starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level value offering Rapid Rider variant. This brought the mid-size sedan right into the firing line of the sub-compact sedan market, one that is dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Skoda even claims that some customers who were looking to purchase a sub-compact vehicle actually decided to go ahead and buy the Rapid Rider mid-size sedan model instead. We wanted to find out why that is, so we lined up the Skoda Rapid Rider variant against the closest variant of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire which is the ZXi model to find out what is being offered by both at the price point. The Skoda Rapid Rider is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi is priced at Rs 7.48 lakh.

PRICE Rapid Rider Dzire ZXI Petrol Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.48 lakh

Swipe or scroll left for full table, all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI Engine

Across the range, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 89hp and 113Nm of torque. The ZXI model is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission and it comes with an auto stop-start function. In comparison, the Skoda Rapid is powered by a smaller turbocharged 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine with the VW Group’s TSI technology, the Rapid offers 109hp and 175Nm of torque which is significantly more than the Dzire. The transmission in the Skoda Rapid is a 6-speed manual. The Rapid is rated to deliver 18.97 kmpl in fuel economy which is beaten by the smaller and much lighter Dzire which can deliver 23.26 kmpl (according to ARAI). Although, the Rapid has a bigger fuel tank meaning both cars would generally require to be refuelled in similar frequency. Neither the Skoda Rapid nor the Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers diesel options.

ENGINE SPECS Rapid Rider Dzire ZXI Engine 1.0L, i3, Turbo 1.2L, i4 Power 108hp 89hp Torque 175Nm 113Nm Transmission 6-M 5M

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI Dimensions

When it comes to size, both the Skoda Rapid and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire are quite evenly matched. The Rapid, being a midsize sedan, is, of course, longer than the Dzire as the latter is a subcompact sedan under 4-metres in length. Additionally, the Rapid has a longer wheelbase than the Dzire meaning legroom will be superior. But the Dzire is taller and wider meaning you would get more headroom and shoulder room. The Rapid being a mid-size sedan offers a bigger boot of 460 litres against the Dzire’s 378 litres. Both cars offer nearly identical sized wheels as well, but the Rapid Rider offers 15-inch steel wheels, against the Dzire ZXI’s 15-inch alloy wheels. Also, the Dzire has a thicker profile 185 / 65 sized tyre compared to 185 / 60 of the Rapid.

DIMENSIONS Rapid Rider Dzire ZXI Length mm 4413 3995 Width mm 1699 1735 Height mm 1466 1515 Wheelbase mm 2552 2450 Max Tyre Size 195 / 55 R16 185 / 65 R15

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI Features

Key features which are common on both the Rapid Rider and the Dzire ZXI include dual-airbags, dual-tone interiors, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control, electronically adjustable ORVMs and halogen headlamps, all four power windows. But what sets them apart is quite interesting.

Apart from the mandatory safety features, the Dzire adds child seat anchoring points and keyless entry. Both the Dzire and the Rapid come with rear AC vents, but the Dzire also offers the option of adjustments for the fan speed for rear passengers. The Dzire offers keyless start-stop button, but the Rapid offers tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, against the Dzire’s tilt adjust only steering column. The Dzire adds the convenience of driver seat height adjust which is missing from the Rapid. However, rear passengers in the Rapid get adjustable headrests which the Dzire does not offer. The Dzire has a leather-wrapped steering wheel, while the Rapid does not, but it makes up for it with a centre arm-rest with storage for the front passengers. Like we mentioned before, the ORVMs in both cars are electronically adjustable, but in the Dzire they are also electronically retractable.

FEATURES Rapid Rider Dzire ZXI Front Centre Armrest Yes No Rear AC Vents Yes Yes, fan speed control Infotainment 2-DIN Audio 7.0-inch Touchscreen Apple CarPlay No Yes Android Auto No Yes Airbags 2 2 Electronic ORVMs Adjustable Adjustable, Retractable Steering Adjust Tilt, Telescopic Tilt Steering Audio Controls No Yes Driver seat height adjust No Yes Power windows 4, Driver one-touch 4, Driver one touch Headlamps Halogen Halogen Tail-lamps Halogen LED Foglamps No Yes

Swipe or scroll left for full table

The Rapid Rider offers halogen tail lamps and does not come with fog lamps. The Dzire ZXI offers fog lamps but does one better with LED tail lamps. The driver in both the Rapid and Dzire get analogue dials, with digital MID displays. But where the Dzire really beats the Rapid is in the entertainment department. The Rapid Rider comes equipped with a 2-din sound system with Bluetooth with four speakers. But the Dzire ZXI offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offers voice command function and six speakers. The Rapid Rider does not get steering mounted controls, but the Dzire ZXI does.

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI

Looking at the price of both models, the Skoda Rapid Rider is nearly identical to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI. While the Skoda Rapid sits a segment above than the Dzire, Skoda has done well to decently equip the Rapid Rider model and offer great value for money without having to develop a new model to meet sub-compact sedan requirements. The Dzire does offer many features that Indian customers prefer, Skoda has offered a great deal of equipment in the Rapid Rider to even out the playing field. The major feature that one will concede opting for the Rapid Rider is the touchscreen infotainment system. If that is not a deal-breaker, then the Skoda Rapid is a no brainer. However, we have word that Skoda is working towards introducing another value offer variant to bridge the price gap between the Skoda Rapid Rider and the Rapid Ambition variant (Between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh). That would make the Skoda Rapid even more competitive and a more compelling offering for the Indian market.

