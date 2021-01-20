Skoda Rapid Rider relaunched: Still lowest-priced sedan in segment

There are no changes to the feature set of this sedan, usually associated with an increase in price. Demand for the Skoda Rapid or if we can call it that, the initial hype, seems to have died down a bit and could be the reason for the reintroduction.

Skoda India got great response for the updated Rapid that was launched last year. For the first time in the Indian auto industry, a base version of the car sold more than the top-spec ones. Skoda India had to stop bookings of this sedan because the demand exceeded the supply. After that the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus was launched, with a higher price tag as well as more features. Skoda now has reintroduced the Rapid Rider version. It is priced Rs 30,000 more than before and now retails for Rs 7.79 lakh, ex-showroom. There are no changes to the feature set of this sedan, usually associated with an increase in price. Demand for the Rapid or if we can call it that, the initial hype, seems to have died down a bit. Reintroducing this base version will definitely help increase sales.

The feature set includes automatic climate control, power windows at front and rear, two-DIN music system, rear AC vents, power adjustable mirrors and rear defogger. There are full wheel caps provided as well. Safety is taken care by dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Skoda uses a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with this car. This engine makes 110hp of power and 175Nm of torque. With the Rapid Rider, there is a 6-speed manual transmission available. The automatic though is available with higher-up versions.

Competition comes to the Skoda Rapid in the form of the Volkswagen Vento, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as Toyota Yaris. The reason for the Rapid Rider’s popularity is its low cost compared to the others as well as feature set. At the same time, that enthusiastic engine too is one of the reasons and coupled to that taut chassis, it makes for a very good driver’s car. Skoda service though might still be a Achilles Heel for many.

