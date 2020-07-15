Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus version adds on the features of the base variant and includes a touchscreen infotainment system, new graphics, trunk lip garnish along with a 110hp/175Nm, 1.0-litre TSI engine.

By:Published: July 15, 2020 12:25 PM

The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan has been launched in the Indian market. The move happens just one and half months after the launch of the facelifted sedan. While the Skoda Rapid Rider remains the base variant and is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh, the Plus version adds to it. The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. At Rs 50,000 more than the base trim, customers get stainless-steel scuff plates with Rapid inscription, ivory slate upholstery, decorative side foils, chrome window garnish, trunk lip garnish and a new 6.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This definitely adds value to the entire equation, with Skoda four colours – candy white, toffee brown, brilliant silver, and carbon steel – available. Customers can book the car online or go to a Skoda dealership to do so.

Customers also get automatic climate control with this car. Moreover, there is a dust as well as pollen filter added to the mix. Safety features include the rear parking sensors, anti-glare IRVM, rear windscreen defogger at the rear with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts for front occupants, and rough road package. One will also get an engine immobiliser.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine is the star of the package. From its turbocharged heart, the motor makes 110hp of power and 175Nm. Coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission, Skoda says that the engine can deliver 18.97kmpl fuel efficiency. The claimed top speed is 195kmph. A six-year warranty along with roadside assistance and vehicle insurance is also being provided.

There has been a growing customer interest in the new Skoda Rapid. Right after it was launched, there were reports that the base Rider variant is garnering lots of bookings. After all, a mid-size turbo petrol sedan for less than Rs 9 lakh on-road was a rare scene in the Indian auto industry. Add to that the fact that the Rapid Rider also came with all the essential features one will need. The Rider Plus will further enhance the value-for-money quotient.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Mahindra XUV300 beats international brands to become India's safest car in Global NCAP ratings

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Baleno recalled over fuel pump fault: Check your car status

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

New 2020 Honda City India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India debut on 7 August: Features, expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept unveiled: Brings back 450hp V8 engine

Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

Hyundai Creta diesel brings in more than 50% sales of the SUV: 3rd shift to begin soon at Tamil Nadu plant

BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

BluSmart launches hourly electric car rental at Rs 199, in-app wallet for contactless payments

Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

Jawa Electric bike in development: Could get petrol motorcycle-like mileage, power

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW's first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen ID.3 sales to begin 20 July: VW's first mass-market electric car with up to 550 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions discontinued or not: Here is what company says

Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Editions discontinued or not: Here is what company says

MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

MotoGP: 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas cancelled, season to resume this Sunday

Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

Launch Alert: 2020 Hyundai Tucson priced at Rs 22.3 lakh gets Panoramic sunroof, BlueLink and more

Extreme drag-bike modification for Hero Xtreme: Turbocharger and streamliner fairing!

Extreme drag-bike modification for Hero Xtreme: Turbocharger and streamliner fairing!

2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs

Hero Electric customises its e-scooters for Coronavirus sample collection: Tie up with Pathkind Labs

Toyota introduces unique finance schemes for July: Assured buyback, low EMI on Glanza, Innova Crysta

Toyota introduces unique finance schemes for July: Assured buyback, low EMI on Glanza, Innova Crysta

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India hiked: Most affordable Pulsar now costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India hiked: Most affordable Pulsar now costlier by this much

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival

MotoGP: HRC to move Alex Marquez to LCR Honda, sign Pol Espargaro for two years 2021 onwards

MotoGP: HRC to move Alex Marquez to LCR Honda, sign Pol Espargaro for two years 2021 onwards

Tata Fleet Edge connected vehicle technology introduced: Helps monitor fuel efficiency, health of trucks

Tata Fleet Edge connected vehicle technology introduced: Helps monitor fuel efficiency, health of trucks