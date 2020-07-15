Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan launched in India: More features than Rider variant at this price

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus version adds on the features of the base variant and includes a touchscreen infotainment system, new graphics, trunk lip garnish along with a 110hp/175Nm, 1.0-litre TSI engine.

The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus sedan has been launched in the Indian market. The move happens just one and half months after the launch of the facelifted sedan. While the Skoda Rapid Rider remains the base variant and is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh, the Plus version adds to it. The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. At Rs 50,000 more than the base trim, customers get stainless-steel scuff plates with Rapid inscription, ivory slate upholstery, decorative side foils, chrome window garnish, trunk lip garnish and a new 6.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This definitely adds value to the entire equation, with Skoda four colours – candy white, toffee brown, brilliant silver, and carbon steel – available. Customers can book the car online or go to a Skoda dealership to do so.

Customers also get automatic climate control with this car. Moreover, there is a dust as well as pollen filter added to the mix. Safety features include the rear parking sensors, anti-glare IRVM, rear windscreen defogger at the rear with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts for front occupants, and rough road package. One will also get an engine immobiliser.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine is the star of the package. From its turbocharged heart, the motor makes 110hp of power and 175Nm. Coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission, Skoda says that the engine can deliver 18.97kmpl fuel efficiency. The claimed top speed is 195kmph. A six-year warranty along with roadside assistance and vehicle insurance is also being provided.

There has been a growing customer interest in the new Skoda Rapid. Right after it was launched, there were reports that the base Rider variant is garnering lots of bookings. After all, a mid-size turbo petrol sedan for less than Rs 9 lakh on-road was a rare scene in the Indian auto industry. Add to that the fact that the Rapid Rider also came with all the essential features one will need. The Rider Plus will further enhance the value-for-money quotient.

