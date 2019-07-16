Skoda Rapid Rider edition launched at a price of Rs 6.99 lakh: Here’s what’s new

Skoda Auto India has launched the Rapid Rider special edition model at an introductory price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched Skoda Rapid Rider will be available in two colour options namely Candy White and Carbon Steel. The new Skoda Rapid Rider gets blacked out design elements that give it a sporty look. The black facade of the Skoda signature grille is complemented by black side foils, glossy black décor on the B pillars as well as black trunk lip garnish. The limited edition model gets all-new dual-tone ebony sand interior along with premium ivory slate upholstery. Moreover, the new model gets scuff plates with ‘RAPID’ inscription that differentiates it from the standard one.

In terms of safety features, the Skoda Rapid Rider gets Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, and engine immobilizer with floating code system. Powering the Skoda Rapid Rider draws power from a 1.6 litre multi-point injection petrol engine that is good for shedding out 105 hp of power and 153 Nm of torque. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 15.41 kmpl. Skoda Rapid competes in the C-segment sedan territory in India. Its competition includes the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Vento. Among its competitors, the Rapid is considered one of the most fun to drive cars.

Commenting on the launch of the new Skoda Rapid Rider, Zac Hollis, Director, Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda India said that the Rapid Rider offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment.

