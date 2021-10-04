Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Gets these cosmetic upgrades

Skoda Auto has launched the new Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition in India. The new Skoda Rapid Matte Edition features a host of cosmetic updates and it has been priced from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

By:October 4, 2021 1:15 PM
Skoda Rapid Matte Edition

Skoda Auto today announced the launch of the new Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition will be available in carbon steel matte colour. It will be powered by the 1.0 L TSI engine and will be available in both automatic and manual transmissions. The new edition boasts a new glossy black radiator grille and spoiler in the front coupled with the carbon steel matte colour. Also, it gets glossy black door handles uplifting the side profile of the car.

In addition, the black body side moulding also accentuates the side profile. Over at the rear, it gets a rear diffusor, glossy black tailgate spoiler and the black trunk lip garnish. This new edition of the Rapid comes with all-black alloy wheels.

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition

The Rapid Matte Edition gets dual-tone Tellur Grey interiors and wears a black leatherette upholstery with Alcantara inserts. The interior also sports the same 16.51 cm Drive Audio Player Central Infotainment System with a rear-view camera. The car is also equipped with a USB Air Purifier. The stainless-steel scuff plates bear a ‘RAPID’ inscription.

Skoda Auto offers essential safety features like dual airbags and an anti-lock braking system across its product portfolio. The safety equipment on the Matte edition includes the Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear-view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height-adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package and engine immobilizer with a floating code system.

The car comes with Skoda Shield Plus which ensures six years of hassle-free ownership. This includes insurance, 24×7 roadside assistance, and an extended warranty. Skoda had previously introduced India’s first four-year service care programme (4-year warranty, 4-year roadside assistance, and an optional 4-year maintenance package).

