Skoda Rapid Matte Edition To Be Launched in India Soon: Key Details

Skoda India will soon launch the new Rapid Matte Edition in the country. The Rapid will be the only sedan in its segment to feature a factory-painted matte colour scheme.

Representational image

Skoda India showcased the Matte Edition of its mid-size sedan, Rapid, at the 2020 Auto Expo back in February last year. However, it has not been launched yet. But now, the carmaker has officially announced that it will be introduced in the country soon. The new Skoda Rapid Matte Edition will be launched in India by the end of this month and upon its launch, it will be the only sedan in its segment to feature a factory-painted matte colour scheme.

The upcoming production-spec Rapid Matte Edition will look identical to the one showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, it is expected to get some minor visual tweaks compared to the model previewed on the show floor. Now, as the name suggests, this sedan will be finished in a Matte Grey colour shade and it will feature a gloss black finish on the front grille and ORVMs.

Moreover, it will get smoked-out headlamps and fog lamps. The Matte Edition of the Rapid showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo also featured red inserts on the ORVMs, subtle red stripes on the doors, rear diffuser and boot lid that added to its sporty appeal. The newly-designed blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels also added to its overall character. Just like the outside, the new Rapid Matte Edition will feature a grey interior theme with premium Alcantara seat covers.

The new Skoda Rapid Matte Edition won’t feature any mechanical changes and it will be still powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This turbocharged petrol motor churns out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The new Rapid Matte Edition will be launched by the end of this month and it might be priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 over the top-spec Style trim. The standard Skoda Rapid is currently priced in India between Rs 7.79 lakh – Rs 13.29 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.