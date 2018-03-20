Skoda Rapid Edition 2018 launched at a price of Rs 10.96 lakh: New colours, interiors, Cruise Control to take on the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz

Skoda Rapid has been in desperate need of a make-over, while it may easily be one of the more soundly engineered cars in its segment. The Rapid’s interiors left a lot to be desired, and to that end, Skoda have launched the new 2018 edition Rapid in India at a price of Rs 10.96 lakh going all the way to Rs 13.92 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. Now the special edition of the Rapid is an addition to the already selling top of the line Skoda Rapid. The special edition even gets many more visual enhancements and it look more at par with the rest of the segment. The new edition is available in two colours -- red and white. Both of the new paint schemes are accented with black with intentions of making the Rapid seem more sporty than it is.

The special edition Rapid is also gets black accents on the headlamps, blacked out rear view mirrors and tail lamp cluster. The Monte Carlo edition also gets 16-inch alloy wheels as standard. There is also a black rear spoiler. The black theme from the outside continues on the inside of the vehicle too, as part of the standard kit. The all-black interiors get red stitching on the seats and steering wheel to make the Rapid a sportier place to be. The new Edition 2018, it comes with cruise control, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system and MirrorLink, Apple Carplay and Android Auto Connectivity. The 2018 Rapid is powered by a 1.6 litre MPI Petrol motor that makes 108 hp and 153 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5 litre diesel motor however, make 250 Nm of peak torque and 103 hp. Both the motors will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Strangely, the petrol versions get a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as an optional extra in addition to a 7-Speed DSG available with the diesel motor. Skoda is offering 4-year warranty and maintenance of the vehicle too. The car is available at an interest rate of 4% per annum or an EMI of 12,999. There is Zero downpayment on the vehicle. Skoda says that the bookings have been opened and the deliveries will start soon. Be rest assured however that Skoda will only keep this offer alive for limited periods, before reverting to old rates.