Skoda Rapid being offered with a massive discount: You can buy a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with the savings

The Skoda Rapid is not a volumes seller. To entice customers, Skoda dealers are now offering massive discount on the Rapid. These offers stand good for the month of November. Skoda is offering these discounts on some select versions of the Rapid. If you're planning to buy a Skoda Rapid diesel, now is the best time. If we start with the Active diesel manual, one stands to gain up to Rs 1 lakh off. The Ambition manual gets a discount of Rs 1.31 lakh while the automatic buyers can pocket Rs 1.14 lakh. The company is offering a discount of Rs 1.58 lakh on the top-spec Style manual trim whereas the automatic version gets Rs 1.56 lakh off. There is no drop in the prices of the petrol manual or automatic versions. The Skoda Rapid price starts from Rs 8.81 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda offers the Rapid sedan with a petrol and diesel engine. While the petrol is a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated unit that makes 103hp of power, the diesel is a 110hp turbo diesel. One can order both the engines with a manual or automatic option. The diesel is the more exciting of the two because it comes aligned with a 6-speed dual clutch transmission. The Rapid is based on the Volkswagen Vento.

As part of the Skoda India 2.0 project, Skoda is supposed to take a lead in the VW group operations. Under this, there will be a new SUV that will be showcased at the expo. It is expected that a new Rapid as well as Vento will be out by 2021 or 2022. Skoda has started offering a 6-year extended warranty on its products in India. Their roadside assistance too is available for four years. The brand is also pumping in additional investment in its India operations. Looks like we will have new exciting products from Skoda India in the near future.