Skoda Rapid CNG confirmed for India: To be sedan’s USP in Hyundai Verna, Honda City diesel segment

The lower running costs of CNG (whose prices haven't seen an uprise along with petrol/diesel) will keep many happy. It will bouy sales of the Skoda Rapid sedan as well.

By:Updated: Mar 08, 2021 4:15 PM

It was recently reported, with spy images, that Skoda may be looking at a Rapid CNG for the Indian car market. Now, that’s a new from a company that hitherto has never had this tech in the Indian market. In fact, the entire VW group never had this here. Now, the rumours have been confirmed by Skoda India Director of Sales, Service and Marketing, Zac Hollis. Zac is quite active on Twitter and responds to media as well as customer queries on the social media platform. One user asked him about the Skoda Rapid CNG and Zac replied that CNG is in the testing phase now. He also confirmed that within the next 12 months, four new products including the Kushaq will be launched in India. The Skoda Rapid CNG will be a unique proposition in a segment filled with petrol as well as diesel offerings.

Not only this, the Skoda Rapid CNG is expected to have the same 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine as in the regular car. This engine is good for 110hp and 175Nm. The CNG model will likely make slightly lesser power as well as torque than this. Moreover, it will be the first turbo petrol-CNG combination in the country. A 6-speed manual might be the lone transmission option with this motor. Expect a mileage of around 27km/kg from this combination.

Also Read Skoda Rapid review

The lower running costs of CNG (whose prices haven’t seen an uprise along with petrol/diesel) will keep many happy. It will bouy sales of the Rapid sedan as well. Pricing it just Rs 70,000 more than the petrol-manual will again find many attracted to the Rapid. Couple this to a factory warranty and the recipe seems perfect. The Skoda Rapid facelift as it is has increased the Czech company’s market share in a sport span. Skoda India is also working on another sedan. It is bigger than the Rapid but will the latter sell alongside or not is not yet decided.

