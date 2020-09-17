Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

All variants like the Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo get the AT version. This price is only Rs 50,000 more than that of the manual and makes for a fantastic proposition.

By:September 17, 2020 11:48 AM
Skoda Rapid TSI India Launch, Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch Live

The Skoda Rapid automatic is finally here and just like the manual, the pricing is spot on. Remember the Skoda Rapid Rider variant was sold out within no time. The luring prospect of having a turbo petrol engine with a manual transmission and in a big car for just Rs 9.3 lakh on-road is indeed tempting. The car has so much of potential for mods and go-faster bits too. Nonetheless those who prefer having an automatic transmission with their turbo petrol engines, the wait for them is over. Skoda has priced the Rapid automatic from Rs 9.49 lakh – Rs 13.29 lakh, ex-showroom. All variants like the Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo get the AT version. This price is only Rs 50,000 more than that of the manual and makes for a fantastic proposition.

Skoda India has used the same engine-gearbox combination as can be seen in the Volkswagen Vento AT. This means a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine which makes 110hp of power and 175Nm. The 6-speed torque converter is a new thing in the Skoda-Volkswagen India line-up for a small car. It replaces the praiseworthy DSG. The claimed efficiency of the torque converter is 16.24kmpl. Skoda says that the fuel efficiency has gone up when compared with the previous automatic. Adding the Rapid AT will not only add to customer convenience but will also bring in higher numbers. The Rapid is considered a premium sedan though the platform and overall design is a decade old.

The feature list of the manual, as well as automatic variants, stays the same. There are projector headlights, LED DRLs, a blacked-out roof on the Monte Carlo trims and more. In terms of safety, there are dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. Top variants also get a rear parking camera. There is no sunroof on offer. The Rapid AT will compete with the Hyundai Verna turbo DCT, Honda City CVT and the Toyota Yaris CVT. The only other torque converter automatic happens to be the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz but then it uses a 4-speed AT.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price

2021 Ducati Monster 821 to ditch this key highlight: Design revealed!

2021 Ducati Monster 821 to ditch this key highlight: Design revealed!

Nissan Proto Z previews next-gen sportscar: Twin-turbo V6, manual transmission, features detailed

Nissan Proto Z previews next-gen sportscar: Twin-turbo V6, manual transmission, features detailed

Jaguar F-Pace facelift unveiled: Changes, new engines, India launch revealed

Jaguar F-Pace facelift unveiled: Changes, new engines, India launch revealed

Kia 'CV' electric crossover to launch next year: 7 new EVs under Kia's global strategy by 2027

Kia 'CV' electric crossover to launch next year: 7 new EVs under Kia's global strategy by 2027

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 price in India hiked: Colour-wise cost listed!

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 price in India hiked: Colour-wise cost listed!

Bajaj Dominar 250 price hiked again in less than 7 days: Here's how much more you pay

Bajaj Dominar 250 price hiked again in less than 7 days: Here's how much more you pay

Honda to launch sub 400cc premium bike on 30th September: A Royal Enfield rival?

Honda to launch sub 400cc premium bike on 30th September: A Royal Enfield rival?

SIAM survey finds 73 percent willing to buy new vehicles to avoid public transport during pandemic

SIAM survey finds 73 percent willing to buy new vehicles to avoid public transport during pandemic

Kia Sonet video review: Specs, features, expected price

Kia Sonet video review: Specs, features, expected price