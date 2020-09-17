Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

All variants like the Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo get the AT version. This price is only Rs 50,000 more than that of the manual and makes for a fantastic proposition.

The Skoda Rapid automatic is finally here and just like the manual, the pricing is spot on. Remember the Skoda Rapid Rider variant was sold out within no time. The luring prospect of having a turbo petrol engine with a manual transmission and in a big car for just Rs 9.3 lakh on-road is indeed tempting. The car has so much of potential for mods and go-faster bits too. Nonetheless those who prefer having an automatic transmission with their turbo petrol engines, the wait for them is over. Skoda has priced the Rapid automatic from Rs 9.49 lakh – Rs 13.29 lakh, ex-showroom. All variants like the Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo get the AT version. This price is only Rs 50,000 more than that of the manual and makes for a fantastic proposition.

Skoda India has used the same engine-gearbox combination as can be seen in the Volkswagen Vento AT. This means a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine which makes 110hp of power and 175Nm. The 6-speed torque converter is a new thing in the Skoda-Volkswagen India line-up for a small car. It replaces the praiseworthy DSG. The claimed efficiency of the torque converter is 16.24kmpl. Skoda says that the fuel efficiency has gone up when compared with the previous automatic. Adding the Rapid AT will not only add to customer convenience but will also bring in higher numbers. The Rapid is considered a premium sedan though the platform and overall design is a decade old.

The feature list of the manual, as well as automatic variants, stays the same. There are projector headlights, LED DRLs, a blacked-out roof on the Monte Carlo trims and more. In terms of safety, there are dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. Top variants also get a rear parking camera. There is no sunroof on offer. The Rapid AT will compete with the Hyundai Verna turbo DCT, Honda City CVT and the Toyota Yaris CVT. The only other torque converter automatic happens to be the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz but then it uses a 4-speed AT.

