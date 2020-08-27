Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival’s specs, fuel efficiency revealed

One can now book the Rapid auto for Rs 25,000, a refundable amount and can register their interest on the Skoda website or at an authorised dealership near them.

By:Updated: Aug 27, 2020 3:44 PM

skoda rapid

When Skoda launched the updated Rapid a few months ago, the brand did speak about an automatic in the anvil. Well, the time has now come and the Skoda Rapid automatic bookings have started. One can now book the Rapid auto for Rs 25,000. This is a refundable amount and one can register their interest on the Skoda website or at an authorised dealership. Those who book now, are being promised delivery on September 18. It is likely that in a few days, the prices of the automatic variant too will be announced. The same 999cc, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine makes 110hp of power and 175Nm of torque. A 6-speed torque converter will be paired with this engine. The claimed mileage is 16.24kmpl while that of the manual is 18.27kmpl. We expect the Skoda Rapid auto to be priced Rs 60,000 more than the manual.

Competition to the Skoda Rapid auto comes from the Hyundai Verna turbo-DCT, Honda City CVT, Volkswagen Vento AT and the Toyota Yaris CVT. The updated Rapid has been received very well by the car buying public. This is because of the Rapid Rider variant that was priced precariously close to the sub-4m sedans. It also boasted a similar set of features. Skoda upped the ante with a Rider Plus variant that added a bit more features but was priced sensibly.

The Rapid works out to be more cost-effective of the two German cars on sale in this segment. It’s sibling, the Vento in the meanwhile was always offered with an automatic. However, the same is yet to be seen in the market. It is highly likely that both the AT versions will be rolled out at the same time. If we were to choose between both, our choice will be the Rapid.

You should see our comparo between the Hyundai Verna turbo, Volkswagen Vento manual and the Honda City auto.

 

