Skoda opens its largest workshop in India: All you need to know

Czech automaker Skoda has today announced the opening of its largest workshop in India. The workshop is hosted by SGA cars and is based in the city of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. This workshop, which has been opened as part of the automaker's India 2.0 project is spread in an area of 49,585 sq. ft. It is equipped with a total of 50 bays. And has a capacity to serve 20,000 Skoda vehicles in a year. Not only this, but the facility comes with 40 dedicated after sales personnel.

With the help of this workshop, Skoda Auto India is going to focus on strengthening its position in Tamil Nadu. In addition to this, this will further help the brand in establishing a strong foothold in the southern markets of India. Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India Pvt. Ltd. said, “ŠKODA AUTO India is set to strengthen its presence in the southern markets of our nation. The dimensions of the new facility are a reflection of the region's potential for the brand. We are confident that our partnership with SGA Cars India will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our patrons a hassle-free ownership experience and utmost PEACE OF MIND.”

In order to strengthen its brand in India, Skoda has recently introduced a number of customer-centric initiatives. These include the "EasyBuy" which provides an assured 57% buyback value for the Superb model range at the end of a three-year contractual term. In addition to this, the Czech automaker has also introduced Skoda Shield Plus, a segment first initiative, to ensure six years of the hassle-free ownership experience. The offering includes motor insurance, 24 x 7 roadside assistance along with an extended warranty. These new initiatives are available across all the cars currently on sale in Skoda portfolio. These include Rapid, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq.