Skoda Octavia vRS245 deliveries: Most powerful Octavia delivered first in Goa

Goa has called dibs on the new and highly coveted Skoda Octavia vRS245. With the first unit now delivered, owners are getting anxious to get their hands on the most powerful-factory spec Octavia to hit Indian streets.

By:Published: May 8, 2020 12:03:34 PM
Image Source: Instagram

Skoda has started delivering the Octavia vRS245 to Indian customers who had already booked the performance sedan. The Octavia vRS245 made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and Skoda India had announced only 200 units will be up for grabs. Bookings were open on March 1st and the car subsequently was sold out within a month.

All 200 units of the Octavia vRS245 were imported and were waiting to be delivered to their rightful owners. But, customers were forced to wait to get their hands on their highly-coveted performance sedan as the nation went into lockdown in the last week of March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has now been reported that the first Skoda Octavia vRS245 has been delivered to its owner in Goa finished in Race Blue paint.

It is reported that before the lockdown was imposed, some units had already been shipped to the dealerships which are now being delivered. However, other customers will have to wait until operations at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant resume. to get their hands on their vehicles.

The Octavia vRS245 packs a 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol which develops a whopping 242hp and 370Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic transmission. Skoda has not only upgraded the engine in the Octavia but also gets a performance-oriented suspension setup, a sportier interior and accents on the exterior to set itself apart from the standard model. The Octavia vRS245 was launched at the Auto Expo for a price of Rs 35.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Instagram

