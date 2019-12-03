Skoda Octavia RS 245 India launch confirmed: 245 hp sedan and a tyre slayer

A little teaser video just released by Skoda India confirms that Skoda Octavia RS is all set to make a comeback in India. First launched in September 2017, the Octavia RS went on to become a big hit with performance enthusiasts. However, the first batch of 500 cars was sold out in 2018 leaving many waiting for the return of the RS variant. To be sold in India through the CBU route, the Octavia RS 245 will most likely be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo and launched sometime after.

The RS heading to India will be the current-generation Euro-spec car that is more powerful than the RS that was sold in India until 2018. It will be powered by a more powerful version of the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes 245 hp and 370 Nm (15 hp and 50 Nm more than the previous model) and is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. It'll do 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Skoda will bring a limited number of Octavia RS to India and this will also be the last batch of the current-gen to be sold here. On the inside, the Octavia RS will get sports seats wrapped in Alcantara leather with red stitching and RS badges. It will likely get a flat-bottom steering wheel, electronic adjustment for the seats, ambient lighting a digital instrument display and a large infotainment system with navigation.

All-new Skoda Octavia unveiled: Now bigger and comes in hybrid form as well

It will carry the vRS logo on the black grille, smoked headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRL) 18-inch alloys and sports suspension. Expect the Octavia RS 245 to be priced at a substantially large premium compared to the RS 230 which retailed at Rs 25.12 lakh (ex-showroom).