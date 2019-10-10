Skoda Octavia ONYX edition launched in India: Here’s what it offers

Skoda Octavia Onyx edition has been launched in India. The same will be available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The prices of the Skoda Octavia Onyx edition, in the petrol guise, is Rs 19.99 lakh while in the diesel guise is Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition will be available in three colour options i.e. white, red and blue. In terms of aesthetic changes, the Onyx edition comes with carbon black door foils, 16-inch glossy black R alloy wheels, blacked-out front grille and ORVMS. In addition to this, the special edition comes with a black-coloured spoiler on the boot-lid as well.

On the inside, the Skoda Octavia Onyx edition comes with all-black leather upholstery. It comes with a three-spoke, flat-bottom, multi-functional steering wheel which comes with paddle shifters. The driver's seat is electrically adjustable and also comes with a memory function.

Just as the standard iterations of the Skoda Octavia, the Onyx edition, in the petrol guise, comes with a 1.8-litre TSI unit which is good for 180 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 2.0-litre unit which is good for 143 hp of power along with 320 Nm of peak torque. The former can reach a top speed of 233 kmph while the latter can reach 213 kmph. Both the engines are paired to a 7-Speed DSG automatic gearbox. There is no manual gearbox on offer on the Onyx edition.

The Skoda Octavia Onyx edition comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. There is dual-zone climate control on offer as well among other creature comforts.

In term of safety, the Skoda Onyx edition comes with 6-airbags. In addition to this, there is AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDL (Electronic Differential Lock).

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, said “The ŠKODA OCTAVIA changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment when it was introduced in India. ‘TOUGH MEETS SMART’, the new OCTAVIA ONYX has unique street credibility signified in its design. It is a limited edition variant which re-defines 'class and elegance’ while retaining its distinctive characteristics – emotive design, exquisite interiors, class-leading safety and intelligent connectivity features - now in exciting colour options.”