Skoda Octavia India launch delayed: Here’s why

Skoda India has been upbeat about their new launches. At the unveil of the Skoda Kushaq, the brand had revealed that the new Octavia will be launched in our market by end-April. However, this futuristic statement has now met with a roadblock and that happens to be the omnipresent COVID-19 virus. The surge in COVID cases has lead Skoda India to postpone the launch of the new Octavia. Zachary Hollis, director of sales, service and marketing at Skoda India, took to social media to announce the postponment in launching the car.

“Sometimes, it’s important to take a pause and come back stronger. We at ŠKODA AUTO have postponed the launch of the all-new Octavia until the current situation improves. We will keep you updated on the launch developments. Stay safe and let us do our part to fight this virus.” pic.twitter.com/88jVHwiRkz — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) April 22, 2021

Skoda India dealers had unofficially started taking bookings of the new sedan. In fact, a couple of spy images suggest that the car has already reached the dealers. Skoda India though must be lauded for keeping in public sentiments in mind and postponing the launch. The pandemic as it is has wreaked havoc and a car launch or purchase might not be on the top of the list for many patrons.

Coming back to the Octavia, the production of which is already underway at the Aurangabad plant, it is the fourth generation model. The design is sleeker with all-LED headlights, bigger alloy wheels and what not. The cabin too is a refreshing place with a bigger infotainment system, wireless charging as well as dual-zone climate control. A panoramic sunroof too is part of the package. Under the hood, the car will boast a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of churning out 190hp of power and is paired to a 7-speed DSG.

