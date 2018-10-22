Skoda Octavia gets new digital instrument cluster: Now choose what you want to see

In keeping with their strategy of taking the lead for India, Skoda has silently made an upgrade to the L&K trim of the Skoda Octavia. The old-twin dial set up on this trim has been replaced with a configurable colour screen. The screen, as stock, displays two dials, the tachometer is on the left while a speedo on the right flank a gear shift indicator. The rest of the space is a multi-info display on two virtual dials. The temperature and fuel gauges are placed on either side.

It comes with options like navigation, driving data, vehicle status, audio and telephone. The driving data screen displays a digital speedometer in the centre, while the gear indicator is moved on the left-hand side corner of the screen. It can also show the average fuel consumption in litres/100 km and the range or a more simple layout with the range on the left side and the speed indication on the right. Another configuration shows the tachometer in the centre with speedometer and gear indicator placed within the dial. When the car is turned off, the screen displays an animation of the Octavia with information like distance travelled, journey time, average speed and average fuel consumption.

At present, the Octavia comes in three trim levels that include, Ambition, Style and L&K. It is available with two turbocharged petrol engine options - 148 BHP 1.4-litre 4-cylinder paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 177 BHP 1.8-litre 4-cylinder mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre diesel motor makes 141 hp and 320 Nm of torque the motor can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-Speed DSG. Now whether this will help them boost sales of the Octavia or not, this is certainly a welcome addition adding a bit of premium to the sedan.

Image Source: Team-BHP